Anti-Semitic Backlash in Pakistan: Unraveling the Fallout from Israel’s Statement to the UN





Recently, pro-military political leaders in Pakistan have launched a series of anti-Semitic attacks against Israel, Zionists and Jews. This came after Israel’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Adi Farjon, raised concerns about the deteriorating human rights situation in Pakistan and the persecution of opposition leaders and activists at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Farjon’s comments drew hateful reactions from ruling politicians and even former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faces challenges from the military and government. Ironically, these anti-Semitic attacks were aimed at delegitimizing Khan, whose populist policies pose a threat to the ruling coalition.

During the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Pakistan’s human rights record at the HRC in Geneva, Adi Farjon highlighted the alarming issues of enforced disappearances, torture, crackdown on peaceful protests, violence against religious minorities and tougher blasphemy laws in Pakistan. She urged Pakistan to take appropriate measures to address these human rights violations.

Adi Farjon said: “Israel remains deeply concerned about the general human rights situation in Pakistan where enforced disappearances, torture, repression of peaceful protests and violence against religious minorities and other marginalized groups remain widespread…Israel considers it essential that Pakistan heeds our recommendations to take all appropriate measures to prevent arbitrary arrests, torture and other ill-treatment and bring perpetrators of such acts to justice.

“Israel also urges Pakistan to decriminalize same-sex activity in accordance with international human rights standards and to enact comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation that addresses discrimination, including on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. Israel is also concerned that in January 2023 Pakistan’s National Assembly voted to strengthen its blasphemy laws, which are often used to target and prosecute religious and other minority groups.

Unfortunately, anti-Semitic sentiments run deep in Pakistan. Over the years, various opinion makers in the country have blamed the so-called “Jewish lobby” for various issues, from international cricket controversies to public health campaigns. This dangerous rhetoric perpetuates hatred and misinformation about Jews and Israel.

In Pakistan, Islamic religious scholars and political leaders are known to be fed anti-Semitism. In recent decades, Pakistani opinion makers have blamed the so-called “Jewish lobby” for working against Pakistani sportsmen in international cricket, called polio vaccination campaigns “Jewish conspiracies”, alleged a “hand of Israel” in water disputes between India and Pakistan, accused Jews and Hindus of promoting Valentine’s Day and April Fool’s Day against Muslims, dismissed Facebook as a Jewish conspiracy, accused Jews and Israel to target Pakistan’s nuclear assets, etc.

Anti-Jewish views run so deep that in 2012 a Pakistani Christian was forced, along with his family members, to leave his home in Lahore simply because his name was Jewish Jurian, prompting a Pakistani official to reevaluate his application for a national identity card.

Following Farjon’s statement to the UN, the Urdu newspaper Roznama Jang ran a front-page story on July 12, 2023 that further fueled the anti-Semitic narrative.

Political leaders, such as Sherry Rehman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Attaullah Tarar, have accused Imran Khan of being supported by Israel and called it “fitna”, meaning conflict or rebellion in Islamic societies.

According to the Urdu daily, Sherry Rehman said: “When did Israel become a champion of human rights? The killer of Palestinians stood up in support of Imran Khan. Sherry Rehman is seen in the West as liberal and secular.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Attaullah Tarar, Sherry Rehman said: “No former prime minister has engaged in enmity against the country as Imran Khan has. After failing to get America to criticize [the government of Shehbaz Sharif]Imran Khan brought Israel to the frontlines… Support the PTI and [Imran Khan] Niazi of the United Nations forum proves who is behind the events of May 9; their ties connect to the enemies of the country. They are the people behind the atrocities committed in the oppressed Muslim Ummah nations of Kashmir and Palestine.

These comments against Israel could give the impression that Israeli diplomat Adi Farjon expressed his support for Imran Khan. In fact, she did not mention Imran Khan in her statement. However, his remarks on the “crackdown on peaceful protests” and “arbitrary arrests” in Pakistan are seen as Israel’s support for Imran Khan because his comments reflect the realities on the ground in Pakistan where thousands of political activists are being arrested for trial in military courts. Hina Jilani, head of Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission, criticized the “arbitrary manner” used to select cases to be heard by military courts following the May 9 protests, adding, “There is no due process in military courts. The independence and impartiality of these courts are still questionable and people do not get real justice.

Hina Parvez Butt, a former lawmaker from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Pakistani Muslim League (PMLN) party, who was honored as a 2016 Young World Leader by the World Economic Forum, hinted at the Jewish faith of Imran Khan’s former British wife, Jemima Goldsmith, in a tweet declaring Khan to be “Israel’s son-in-law” and as “fitna”, an Islamic religious term that translates to mischief in Urdu and rebellion. ion in Islamic sh ari’a literature.

Hina Parvez Butt’s July 12 tweet reads in Urdu: “How Israel supports this fitna [i.e., Imran Khan]there is something black in the lenses [i.e., a conspiracy]. Since then, the path to this fitnah has been blocked, Israel is suffering greatly. Alongside her tweet, she also posted an image of Imran Khan, arguably the most popular pro-Islamist leader in Pakistan today, against the backdrop of the Israeli flag as if he were an Israeli leader and inscribing the image with the words “Israel’s son-in-law” in Urdu.

#___ pic.twitter.com/cQlKo9JCig

— Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) July 12, 2023

Imran Khan, far from being a supporter of Israel, is known for his anti-Semitic remarks, often confusing Israel and Jews, accusing “the Jewish lobby” of controlling the global media, “the Israel lobby” of seeking to roll back Pakistan’s nuclear program, “Jewish and Indian lobbyists” of influencing the US government, and even justifying the jihad for freedom as a “verse from the Quran”, despite the fact that he hired a Jewish organization to lobby the United States.

It can be mentioned here that anti-Semitism and hatred towards Hindus and India are very much in the toxic DNA of all Pakistanis.

Amid growing political uncertainty in Pakistan, Imran Khan’s demands for timely provincial elections have been met with opposition from the government and military. This led to mass protests, with some protesters targeting military institutions, and Khan’s party, the PTI, was forced to resign under pressure from the military.

Amid these events, Pakistani political leaders, including Imran Khan himself, have resorted to blaming Israel, despite Israel’s critical stance on the human rights situation in Pakistan. Antisemitic rhetoric by prominent politicians is concerning, especially given their training and background. Such rhetoric only heightens tensions and fuels hatred.

The recent anti-Semitic attacks in Pakistan following Israel’s statement to the UN underscore the need to address and combat hate and misinformation.

Scapegoating Jews and Israel in response to legitimate human rights concerns only further divides and harms societies. It is essential that leaders promote understanding, tolerance and open dialogue to foster a more inclusive and peaceful future.

