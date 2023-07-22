Fur-ever after: Indonesians sorry after lavish dog wedding backlash

Two Indonesian women have apologized after a lavish wedding for their dogs sparked a backlash in the middle-income country, where the distribution of wealth is one of the most unequal in the world. Two Alaskan Malamutes tied the knot at a mall in the capital Jakarta on Friday, donning traditional Javanese costumes alongside their owners and relatives in a fake ceremony that reportedly cost 200 million rupees ($13,350).

A social media outcry followed after images emerged of wolf-like dogs kissing each other’s paws in marriage at the extravagant ceremony, forcing the owners into a contrite press conference. We very much regret this and would like to apologize to those passionate about Javanese culture and to all Indonesians who felt uncomfortable and hurt by the event, Indira Ratnasari, owner of dog Luna, said on Wednesday. We had no intention of insulting Indonesian and Javanese culture, she said, according to images posted to her makeup artist’s Instagram account.

The ostentatious displays of wealth in the world’s fourth most populous country are frowned upon and often criticized for its growing income gap. The minimum monthly wage in Jakarta is 4.9 million rupees ($327) and the World Bank said last year that nearly a tenth of Indonesia’s 270 million people still live below the poverty line. Ratnasari is an employee of the Indonesian presidential office, local media reported. Indonesian President Joko Widodo told public officials in a March speech not to display their extravagant lives inappropriately, including social media posts.

Valentine Cahandra, owner of male dog Jojo, claimed the wedding was held to promote Javanese culture. But angry Indonesians have taken to social media to condemn the expensive dog nuptials. It’s wasting money and defying God. Common sense is gone, trampled on by the desire to show off, one Twitter user posted. Another wrote: By wasting their wealth unnecessarily, they should have helped those in need instead. Is this what we call social blindness? AFP