One of the Kushners just made a major donation to Donald Trump’s biggest competitor





While we know that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump aren’t exactly the friendliest of Ivankas’ father, former US President Donald Trump, it seems that one member of the Kushner family is far from Team Trump.

In Donald’s rival Chris Christie’s latest filing with the Federal Election Commission obtained by Politico, it appears several people donated money to his campaign: including Jared’s uncle, Murray Kushner!

According to the latest filing, Murray and his wife Lee Kushner each donated $3,300 to Christies’ political campaign.

Not only do the two live in New Jersey, which was the state’s 55th governor from 2010 to 2018, but they donated to the 2016 Christies campaign, per Politico.

So, for those unaware, Christie’s relationship with the Kushners is as complicated as Kushner’s relationship with Donald, maybe more. Christie was previously New Jersey’s U.S. Attorney and sued Murray’s brother (Jared’s father) Charles Kusher, and sent him to prison for tax evasion, among other charges.

Now, you’d think sending your brother to jail would make an easy enemy, but that’s not the case. Per Haaretz, Charles and Murray are quite distant after it emerged their feud began with a series of civil lawsuits filed against each other.

For that reason, it’s safe to assume that Mary and Jared aren’t exactly on good terms, either.

The rise of the Kushners coincided with one of the most difficult periods in American politics. But Donald Trump's first daughter and her husband apparently came to power under the guise of nepotism and corruption. This is exactly what Vicky Ward alleges in Kushner, Inc.: Greed, Ambition, Corruption. The extraordinary story of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. From their high rank in the Trump White House to their early days in New Jersey and New York, Ward covers it all and issues allegations that paint a much darker picture of the White House than we initially thought.

