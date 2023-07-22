Speculation over Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s disappearance includes alleged affair and power struggle Global Voices русский Français

Chinese foreign minister Gang Qin has not been seen in public since June 25, 2023. He has not attended any major diplomatic events, including key meetings with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her visit to Beijing. and with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at ASEAN, which took place in early July.

beijing quoted non-specific health reasons for Qin’s disappearance, and told the press to wait and see when asked where he was. Very few believe the official explanation.

Qin, a former ambassador to the United States, was chosen by Chinese President Xi Jinping to serve in the Foreign Ministry in December 2022. In March, he is appointed State Councilor, becoming a key member of the Xi cabinet, to lead the country’s diplomatic staff and politics. While his photo with his title of minister appears again on the website of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs,rumors of his fate and whereabouts have spread like wildfire on domestic and foreign social media. Here are the main theories beyond his disappearance from the public eye:

Health problem?

Many have cast doubt on the official line that Qin is not seen publicly due to health issues, as Beijing has not provided any details that seem convincing given that it now amounts to three weeks of sick leave. Moreover, when asked about the status of the Qins, the Foreign Ministry spokespersons could not hide their embarrassment. Bloombergs correspondent in Beijing, James Mayger, described his exchange with Wang Wen Bin on July 12 regarding the missing health explanation in the Foreign Ministries press conference transcript on Twitter:

I also asked why they removed the reference to Qin Gang’s health from the “transcript” of yesterday’s press conference and got an interesting answer.

James Mayger (@JDMayger) July 12, 2023

A week later, on July 17, when the spokesperson Mao Ning was asked for an update on Qin’s status, she asked the reporter to check the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website:

2023-07-17 CCP Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning has turned a deaf ear to reporters' questions about Foreign Minister Qin Gang, creating new doubts about his current whereabouts!

Or an extramarital affair with a Phoenix TV reporter?

One of the most viral theories about Qin’s disappearance is his alleged extramarital affair withPhoenix TV reporter Fu Xiaotian.

A major clue behind such speculation is a tweet posted by Fu Xiaotian in April.

The last time I flew this plane alone was from LA to DC for a work visit, and that turned out to be both fortunately and unfortunately the very last interview I did with Talk with World Leaders. This time flying with this aircraft was also from Los Angeles, but with the precious grandson Er-Kin

The top right photo is from Fus' interview with Qin in March 2022. Fu has never revealed who his son's father is. Shortly after, she updated Twitter and Weibo in April 11 about her return to China with her newborn baby, she disappeared from all social media platforms.

Rumors of Fu and Qin’s extramarital affair have not been censored on Weibo. Screenshots of the TV interview have been circulating on Chinese social media. Many stories also explore Fu Xiaotian’s private life, such as whether she could donate enough to Cambridge to create a Xiaotian Fu Garden in his thirties.

Or maybe a corruption investigation?

The extramarital affair rumor gave rise to further speculation that Qin was dragged into a corruption investigation because of Fu Xiaotian.

Regardless of his connection to Qin, Fus’ wealth is remarkable. There have been numerous allegations on Chinese social media regarding Fus’ ties to former corrupt officials and a Chinese Communist Party-affiliated billionaire. Lai Leonga Hong Kong tycoon in the energy sector in China – a very sensitive and political sector.

When asked if Qin was being investigated because of her connection to Fu Xiaotian on July 17, Mao Ning did not deny but said she had no concrete details about the situation.

As the latest announcement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry indicated that instead of Qin, Wang Yi – the director of the office of the CCP’s Foreign Affairs Commission – would attend the next Meeting of BRICS national security advisers on July 24-25the media still have to wait and see to find out dead Qin’s whereabouts.

Could it be a power struggle?

Whenever unanswered riddles surface in Chinese politics, the internal power struggle conspiracy theory is often brought up as an explanation. Since Qin was chosen by Xi Jinping to lead the diplomatic front, the first symbolic action he has taken has been to reshuffle posts in the Foreign Ministry. One of his most discussed moves was the removal of the famous wolf warrior Zhao Lijian of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Zhao, who is remembered for instigating fights with reporters on Twitter, was reassigned work at the Department of Borders and Oceans.

For more on “Wolf Warrior”, read Chinese netizens rebrand X Jinping’s international relations strategy as “wolf warrior”-style diplomacy.

Now that diplomatic hardliners Wang Yi have returned to the scene, exiled Chinese writer and China politics watcher Hu Pingbelieves that Qins’ disappearance could be the result of an internal struggle within the party’s diplomatic wing:

This incident is probably the result of an internal CCP struggle. The online viral content about Qin Gang does not appear to come from foreign journalists or ordinary citizens. Those who leaked the information are unhappy with Xi Jinping’s actions. That’s why so far, Qin Gang has not been dealt with, because Xi Jinping is in a dilemma, in a riddle… I don’t think Qin Gang can resume his position. If Xi was able to protect him, there would be no room for the conspiracy to spread like this. On the contrary, Qin Gang will permanently disappear from public positions, and Xi is unhappy about that.

As of press time, the mystery surrounding Qin remains but one thing is clear: Chinese political life remains as opaque as it has been, and Xi’s style of crisis management echoes Mao’s practice of not allowing any transparency and denying any internal struggle.