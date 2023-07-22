The encryption fiasco, Arshad Sharif and Azam Khan





Islamabad, Pakistan: PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in his last three addresses to the nation, had ordered his supporters to ignore what his former principal secretary Azam had said about the reality of the encryption fiasco.

Azam Khan, in a confessional statement, confirmed that the figure was stage drama and that no such document could be considered a threatening letter to Pakistan or Imran Khan. It can be mentioned that his leaked audio with Imran Khan had already confirmed months ago what Azam Khan is saying now.

Strangely, the data available on live listeners to its nationwide live television address had drastically decreased and is now between 0.3 million and 0.3.5 million, compared to over 1 million in the past. In a population of over 225 million and with strong overseas support, this live viewing figure for his speech is a serious drop and a matter of grave concern to his media designers who, of course, are worried about such a drop in listeners.

Imran Khan’s claim of being followed by millions of Pakistanis has already been shaken because he can see how many people were watching him live during his last three addresses to the nation. Meanwhile, the arrest of over 8,000 supporters after the horrific May 9, 2023 attack on the Pakistani military confirmed the fact that his extremist supporters numbered no more than 20,000 and that he had held a country of 225 million people hostage for a long time with only 10-20,000 supporters charged. However, his foreign media managers must be appreciated as they successfully manage his appearances by avoiding the reactionary approach of his opponents. His foreign media team believes in consolidating his narrative instead of engaging in the fight against naysayers whenever the facts given by Imran Khan are disputed and this is the reason why he urges his followers. Forget what Azam Khan says, listen to what I say. His strategy of avoiding any logical discussion and not responding to points raised by opponents to challenge his lies works perfectly on his followers and it is the best strategy any bigoted or extremist organization follows. However, things are getting quite serious legally for Imran Khan, despite having a higher legal status with him. The case of the murder of presenter Arshad Sharif could be heavy on the fate of Khans, as this murder is directly linked to the issue of encryption and the realities unfolding around the encryption fiasco may at any time lead to a point where Imran Khan will have to answer the law.

The popularity of the late Arshad Sharifs was based on being an investigative journalist and when the turnover fiasco started with Imran Khan claiming his regime was changed by the US (because he changed several regimes around the world in the past), Arshad Sharif using data from documents like US involvement in regime change since the 19th century started a series of TV shows on ARY New modified by US United as it has done in many countries in the past. Arshad Sharif held several meetings with Imran Khan and interviewed him after the encryption fiasco came to the surface and Arshad Sharif in his broadcasts indirectly indicated that he had access to the encrypted content.

The sad episode of his unfortunate history of Arshad Sharif, known for his close relationship with the Pakistani army, began after he organized a series of shows and suffered pressure from the authorities. At this point, Imran Khan developed fears in him that his life was in danger in Pakistan and the army wanted to kill him. Some PTI politicians claimed that Imran Khan sent him to stay in KPK where PTI had the government and some politicians and journalists also claimed that Khans’ friendly arrangements were not only in the civil bureaucracy in Peshawar but also in the forces.

Imran Khan himself said that he advised Arshad Sharif to leave the country and reached Peshawar airport with full protocol for his flight to Dubai. From Dubai, his next destination was Kenya where he was shot dead and the case is still shrouded in thick clouds. After the murder of Arshad Sharif, PTI sometimes used his murder for political purposes, then his case became a problem for PTI and the deceased family had no support from PTI even to hire lawyers to challenge the case in court. When Imran Khan was using this murder case for his political gains, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, at the request of the deceased’s mother, also became active.

It can be mentioned that former Justice Shaukat Aziz, who was sent home by judges sitting in the Supreme Court, offered his free services to the family of the deceased for challenging his case and his mother filed a request to investigate Imran Khan in this case, but the Supreme Court rejected his mother’s request to include Imran Khan in the case.

Government circles in Islamabad claim that when Arshad Sharif discovered that he had been ruthlessly used by Imran Khan to construct an American conspiracy narrative and that the facts provided by Khan to Arshad Sharif had been fabricated, Arshad Sharif felt displeased and became confused.

Government circles are of the view that the facts behind the encryption and murder of Arshad Sharifs must be determined because Arshad learned that there was no evidence found by investigative agencies regarding the plot against the government PTI and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) also found no evidence regarding the plot and Arshad Sharif and other journalists were fed a particular narrative and an attempt was made to defame Pakistan and the country’s institutions to across the world. This understanding of being used ruthlessly by Imran Khan and his TV channel to target the military and promote a false narrative was quite shocking, disturbing and depressing for Arshad Sharif because Arshad knew that the Pakistani military had been very kind to him for being a child of the family in uniform and he was used against his mentors by Imran Khan.

Government sources are of the opinion that the unfolding of the cipher drama would certainly help unveil the realities behind the murder of Arshad Sharif, but now everything would be dealt with by the next caretaker government as the PDM government completes its term in August 2023.

