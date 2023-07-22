Jokowi reminds attorney general’s office not to play with the law





Harianjogja.com, JAKARTARI Chairman Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has warned the ranks of the Attorney General’s Office not to play with the law. Jokowi knows this as long as there are unscrupulous prosecutors playing with the law for personal or collective interests. President Jokowi conveyed it while he was a ceremonial inspector on the 63rd day of Bhakti Adhyaksa (HBA) or the anniversary (HUT) of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Indonesia. “There should be no more prosecutors, although I know they are individuals playing with the law, entrusting project partners, entrusting imported goods and various other dishonorable acts, although again I know they are individuals,” President Jokowi said as quoted by Antara on Saturday (7/22/2023). READ ALSO: President Jokowi asks Attorney General’s Office to maintain trust Jokowi also pointed out that the message does not only apply to prosecutors in the attorney general’s office. “My message also applies not only to the prosecutor’s apparatus, but to all our law enforcement officers, including the national police, the KPK, including supervisors and auditors at central and regional levels,” the president said. Moreover, according to President Jokowi, the authority of the Attorney General’s office is very broad. “Again, the prosecutor’s authority is very broad. Investigative authority, prosecuting authority, confiscation and asset recovery authority, and there are other powers,” the president said. According to him, this great authority must be used correctly, must be used professionally and responsibly. The role of the prosecutor as a state attorney is also very important in protecting the interests of the state, preventing the misuse of state finances, and retaining and returning state property. “Including the resolution of state land disputes and international trade disputes,” he said. READ ALSO: Cooking Oil Corruption Case, Attorney General’s Office Confiscates Dozens Of Vessels The theme of Bhakti Adhyaksa Day 2023 is Firm and humane law enforcement protecting national development. The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Indonesia was established as an independent institution on July 22, 1960 based on Presidential Decree No. 204/1960. To commemorate this, every July 22 is designated as Adhyaksa Bhakti Day. READ ALSO:



