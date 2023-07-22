Politics
Ex-ministers in lucrative jobs could be fined under new rules | UK News
Current rules aimed at preventing former ministers from being rewarded with plum jobs in industry they previously presided over are toothless and need to be strengthened, a peer has said.
Lord Pickles, chairman of the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba), welcomed moves to impose fines on those found in breach of vetting procedures.
Under a new ethics regime announced by Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden this week former ministers who break rules on post-government jobs could face financial penalties.
A major change is designed to prevent breaches of Acoba rules, which former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was recently accused of after giving the committee 30 minutes’ notice to take up a new post as a columnist for the Daily Mail.
A ministerial act will be designed to legally commit ministers to respect the rules for accepting jobs after leaving office, binding them by the same restrictions as civil servants.
Asked why he welcomed the measures, head of the check watchdog Lord Pickles told BBC Radio 4s Today: Because they (the current rules) are toothless and they need a new pair of gnashers to bite.
I often write to the Deputy Prime Minister to say: So and so has caused a problem, and it’s up to you what you do.
It’s an act of kindness on my part to say: Not that you can do anything, because rules are useless.
These will make the rules legally binding on ministers and civil servants and will make it abundantly clear that those who regulate cannot expect to enter the same sector when they leave government. And that goes for civil servants as well as for ministers.
For people to actually take these things seriously, there has to be a financial penalty.
The Tory peer said fines would be reserved for the most egregious and egregious abuses.
Lord Pickles, a former Cabinet minister under President David Cameron, said Mr Johnson had had the opportunity in Downing Street to change the rules regarding former ministers and MPs taking over media work.
Mr Johnson, who resigned as an MP last month in protest at a Commons inquiry finding he had lied to Parliament with his party assurances, was found guilty of a clear and unambiguous breach of Government rules and the Ministerial Code after giving just half an hour’s notice to Acoba about his paid work writing for the Mail.
Asked whether the former prime minister would have received a sanction under the new rules, Lord Pickles said: We had recommended to Boris when he was prime minister that we didn’t really think that newspaper columns or appearing on television, or if said minister decided to become a presenter on the Today programme, we didn’t think that was very important.
We are interested in the interests of the government, so under the rules we are proposing, only standard conditions would apply to this, so if Boris had listened to us, there would have been no story.
BBC presenter Nick Robinson, in what appeared to be a reference to GB News hiring Tory MPs, responded by saying: Interesting. We do not allow politicians to present the Today show, only on other networks that they believe represents fairness.
