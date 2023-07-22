By withdrawing from the grain agreement, Russia risks alienating its few remaining partners | world news

PA:

By withdrawing from a historic agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea, Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking a gamble that could seriously damage Moscow’s relations with many of its partners who have remained neutral or even favorable to the invasion of its neighbor by the Kremlin.

Russia has also played the role of spoiler at the United Nations, vetoing a resolution on expanding humanitarian aid deliveries through a key border crossing in northwestern Syria and backing a push by Mali’s military junta to expel UN peacekeepers – abrupt moves that reflect Moscow’s desire to raise the stakes elsewhere.

Putin’s stated goal in ending the Black Sea Grain Initiative was to obtain relief from Western sanctions on Russian agricultural exports. His longer-term goal may be to erode Western resolve on Ukraine and win more concessions from the United States and its allies as the war nears 17 months.

The Kremlin doubled down on its efforts to end the grain deal by attacking Ukrainian ports and declaring large areas of the Black Sea unsafe for shipping.

But with the West showing little willingness to give ground, Putin’s actions not only threaten global food security but could also backfire on Russia’s own interests, potentially raising concerns in China, straining Moscow’s relationship with key partner Turkey, and damaging its ties with African countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who helped negotiate the grain deal with the UN a year ago, pushed for its extension and said he would negotiate with Putin.

Turkey’s role as a top trading partner and logistical hub for Russia’s foreign trade amid Western sanctions is strengthening Erdogan’s hand and could win him concessions from Putin, whom he calls “my dear friend”.

Turkey’s trade with Russia nearly doubled last year to $68.2 billion, fueling US suspicions that Moscow is using Ankara to circumvent Western sanctions. Turkey says the increase is largely due to rising energy costs.

Their relationship is often described as transactional. Although they are opposites in fighting in Syria, Libya and the decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, they have cooperated in areas such as energy, defense, diplomacy, tourism and trade.

Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, director of the German Marshall Fund in Ankara, said the dual nature of the relationship dates back to sultans and tsars.

“Sometimes they compete, sometimes they cooperate. Other times they compete and cooperate at the same time,” he said.

While the pendulum appears to have swung in Ankara’s favor for now, Unluhisarcikli noted that the Kremlin has a few levers to pull, such as canceling a deferral of gas payments or removing financial capital for the Akkuyu nuclear power plant being built by Russia. Moscow could also harm Turkey by restricting Russian tourists, who visit in greater numbers than any other nationality, providing a steady flow of cash.

“How much the relationship weakens depends on how Russia reacts to Turkey’s rapprochement with the West,” he said.

Some observers in Moscow believe Russia agreed to extend the grain deal for two months in May to help Erdogan win re-election, but were appalled at his pro-Western turn afterwards.

Erdogan backed Sweden’s NATO membership earlier this month. In another snub to Moscow, Turkey has allowed several Ukrainian commanders who led the defense of Mariupol last year to return home. They surrendered after a two-month Russian siege, then moved to Turkey under an agreement that they would remain there until the end of the war.

Kerim Has, a Moscow-based expert on Turkey-Russia relations, said Erdogan had been emboldened by his re-election to pursue rapprochement with the West, appointing a “pro-Western” cabinet and taking a stance that caused “unease” in the Kremlin.

“It’s a dilemma for Putin,” Has said. “He supported Erdogan’s candidacy, but he will face a more active pro-Western Turkey under Erdogan in the coming period.”