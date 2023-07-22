Donald Trump gave Kari Lake an awkward kiss – SheKnows





Twitter is going wild after a six-second video clip of Donald Trump giving someone other than his wife, Melania Trump, a kiss. The woman is a very familiar face in the Republican Party and the former president’s inner circle: Kari Lake.

Lake, who reportedly hung around Mar-a-Lago for a bit in hopes of being named Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024, was at an event at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. In the video, he is surrounded by his electoral base and a sea of ​​smartphones recording his every move. That’s when Donald Trump leans in and Lake’s face suddenly appears as they give each other a rather awkward kiss and his lips sit high on his cheekbone. The former reporter made a “muah” sound as they exchanged friendly affection, and she smiled as he backed away.

This video, of course, sent Twitter into a frenzy, with accounts implying that “the 4th time is a charm”, and Lake would be his fourth wife (even though there are no rumors of an affair). A social media account noted Melania’s continued absence on the campaign trail, “how much you want to bet…you know what I mean.” If he didn’t, it’s coming, but I think he did. Melania hasn’t been seen since tfg said she wanted nothing to do with him. Another account added, “GRIFTERS UNITE”.

The former first lady was reportedly annoyed by all the Lake headlines hanging around her husband. It’s something that really “triggers” Melania, and Donald Trump walks on eggshells every time a new story pops up, according to journalist Zach Petrizzo on The Daily Beast podcast, The New Abnormal. “These type of headlines – Trump, of course, has printed story after story, he goes through a stack of papers or whatever – usually a lot of these types of stories will go in the trash, but the stories about Melania Trump, I mean, are really scrutinized because he has to see her, ”he explained. Well, Melania might not like that last music video either because Lake is apparently sticking with Donald Trump — awkward kisses and all.

