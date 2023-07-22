There is absolutely no doubt that the intense competition between the United States and China in the Indo-Pacific is strongly impacting countries in the region and even beyond. The Philippines’ strategic position – which “sits squarely at the heart of the Indo-Pacific region”, as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has described it – makes it a key player with a central role to play in the region’s power dynamics, with the United States and China engaged in a rivalry for economic, military, political and even technological supremacy.

Despite escalating tensions between the two giants and rhetoric heating up again, the United States and China “need each other”, analysts said, pointing to continued economic cooperation between the rivals with bilateral trade reaching $690.6 billion in 2022, and the fact that their economies are complementary. As their battle for dominance continues, there are plenty of signs that the two countries are looking to ease the tension, such as recent visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping also recognize the need to responsibly manage competition between their countries, as seen at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, with President Biden stating that he absolutely believes that “there is no need for a new Cold War”, while President Xi acknowledges that they share an interest in “non-confrontation and peaceful coexistence”.

Pragmatic, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. knows that the Philippines must deal directly with the United States and China – both of which are our main trading partners – while remaining true to the commitment to defend our national interest and defend our sovereignty. From the outset, it has adopted a balanced foreign policy that seeks to engage with traditional allies and pursue relationships with new partners – espousing the position that the Philippines is “everyone’s friend and no one’s enemy”.

But the reality, however, is that more than 80% of Filipinos remain distrustful of China, mainly because of what is happening in the Western Philippine Sea, with the relentless harassment and obstruction by Chinese Coast Guard vessels against Philippine Coast Guard patrol boats during routine supply and humanitarian missions, carrying out dangerous maneuvers that could lead to a collision. China has built artificial islands in our territorial waters, which has led to the destruction of coral reefs and caused marine species to lose their habitat. Worse still, the bullying and harassment of Chinese vessels has deprived Filipino fishermen of their livelihood.

Many Filipinos approve of the Department of Education’s proposal to include the Western Philippine Sea and maritime territorial issues in the Grade 10 curriculum, with a lesson on the 2016 decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague to be included as well. Senator Risa Hontiveros also tabled a resolution to declare July 12 each year as the “Western Philippines National Sea Victory Day” to commemorate the 2016 APC ruling that invalidated China’s sweeping claims to the South China Sea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has also set up a microsite called “Not One Inch” to document and commemorate the historic PCA decision, serving as a repository of information about the arbitral award and its contributions to the rule of law and the peaceful settlement of disputes through the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and international law.

As a senior government official told me, “If China would just leave our territorial waters alone, we would have a tremendously better relationship with them than any other country, with them being our neighbor.”

The reality is that China’s harassment and bullying is the root cause of the animosity of 90% of Filipinos, prompting us to look to our conventional ally, the United States, as “trustworthy and dependable” – an ally that is undoubtedly aligned with the Philippines’ strong will to protect its sovereignty.

Unsurprisingly, former President Rodrigo Duterte’s meeting with President Xi has caused extreme anxiety and turmoil among many Filipinos. But as President Marcos said, any new lines of communication between China and the Philippines are welcome, especially if the discussion included shadowing by Chinese ships and other issues surrounding the Western Philippine Sea.

Clearly, China is looking for “microphones”, i.e. figures willing to speak out on their position, such as former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, another “old friend” who also visited China recently. But there also appears to be increased activity by paid bloggers, hackers and China sympathizers to discredit figures who consistently speak out against China’s aggressive behavior.

But whatever the path, the Philippines will remain focused on engaging with China because it is in our mutual interest to have good economic relations with our neighbor, just like what the Philippines is doing with the United States. We just hope that those who profess a love of country or who may have personal feelings toward the United States or China – whether or not they are more inclined to favor one country over the other – what is important is to remember that deep down, he or she is Filipino and will think long-term about the effects of their actions one way or another.

One thing is certain: I know for a fact that PBBM may have issues with the United States – especially given what has happened in the past – but he has undoubtedly made it clear that as President he will never allow feelings or personal issues to cloud his sworn duty to defend and preserve the best interests of the Republic and the people of the Philippines.

* * *

E-mail: [email protected]