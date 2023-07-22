Fox News host calls Trump a ‘whiner’ and begs him to ‘stop talking about 2020’





Former President Donald Trump is behaving like a ‘whisperer’ by obsessively focusing on false claims that he lost the 2020 presidential election due to massive fraud, according to Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

The conservative pundit urged Trump to “stop talking about 2020” if he wants to win the 2024 presidential election on the latest episode of The Ingraham Angle on Friday night, warning the ex-president he won’t win “a single voter” if he doesn’t change his tactics.

Ingraham also chastised Trump for launching attacks on Republican politicians in battleground states for not endorsing him or being reluctant to swear loyalty, pointing to the former president’s derogatory comments about Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured gesturing during an event in Las Vegas, Nevada July 8, 2023. Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Friday called Trump a “weeper” for “repeatedly talking about 2020”, urging him to change his ways if he wants to win the 2024 presidential election. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP

“Keep an eye on the prize: 270 electoral votes,” Ingraham said, apparently addressing the former president directly. “Attacking popular Republican senators or governors in battleground states is more than reckless, it’s self-defeating. Why do it? »

“Voters in a general election want to vote for a winner, not a whiner,” she continued. “So please, for the love of God, stop talking about 2020. This won’t bring a single voter to support you who hasn’t supported you before. You need to make the pot bigger, not smaller.”

Newsweek sought comment on the Trump campaign via email on Friday.

Ingraham offered a different set of advice to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s closest rival for the GOP in 2024, urging the governor to stop touting his accomplishments in Florida while campaigning nationally and to ease his campaign’s focus on “woke” issues.

“Talk about the economy,” Ingraham said in comments directed at DeSantis. “Smile too, have fun out there, don’t be afraid to show your personality. And ask people what they think. I promise it won’t be Disney or Bud Light.”

Friday was not the first time Ingraham accused Trump of continuing to focus on his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden. On a show in March, the Fox News host said “reviving old voter fraud allegations won’t win a single voter in any state that [Trump] must win in 2024.”

Trump denounced Ingraham in May for broadcasting what he called a polling “hit” that showed DeSantis could be a more formidable candidate than him in key swing states. In an article for Truth Social, Trump suggested Ingraham’s ratings would plummet and insisted that “in fact, the polls show I’m doing MUCH better against Biden than” DeSantis.

On Friday, a poll released by Trump’s own pollster firm indicated that DeSantis would pose a greater threat to Biden than the former president. The Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research poll, which surveyed 40 crucial “swing” districts, found Biden leading Trump by a 4-point margin, while Biden and DeSantis tied.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/fox-news-host-calls-trump-whiner-begs-him-stop-talking-about-2020-1814657 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos