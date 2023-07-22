PM Modi – Kashmir Reader

Politics
Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India has shown leadership in climate action and the country is making strong progress in its climate commitments by making great efforts in green growth and energy transition.
Addressing the G20 energy ministers meeting, currently taking place in Goa, via video link, he also said the country plans to achieve the target of 50 percent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030.
The Prime Minister also underlined the need for transnational networks and interconnections to strengthen energy security.
“India is pushing hard on green growth and energy transition. India is the most populous country and the fastest growing large economy. Yet we are making strong progress on our climate commitments,” he said.
“We have reached our target for installed non-fossil electricity capacity nine years ahead of schedule. We set a higher goal. We plan to achieve 50% fossil free electricity by 2030. India is also among the world leaders in solar and wind energy,” the Prime Minister said.
The world is looking to this G20 group for an advanced, sustainable, affordable, inclusive and clean energy transition, he said.
“In doing so, it is important that our brothers and sisters in the South are not left behind. We must ensure low-cost financing for developing countries,” he said.
We must find ways to bridge technology gaps, promote energy security and work to diversify supply chains, the prime minister said while calling for stronger collaboration on fuels for the future.
He stressed that transnational networks and interconnections can enhance energy security.
“We are promoting this mutually beneficial cooperation with our neighbors in this region and we are seeing encouraging results,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister said realizing the vision of interconnected green networks can be transformative.
“This will enable us all to meet our climate goals, spur green investments and create millions of green jobs,” he added.
Addressing the G20 delegates, Modi said no discussion on the future sustainability of growth and development can be complete without energy.
“It has an impact on development at all levels, from individuals to nations. Given our different reality, our path to energy transition is different, but I firmly believe that our goals are the same,” he added.
The prime minister said 190 million families in India had received LPG connections over the past nine years.
“We have taken a historic step by connecting each village to electricity. We are also working to provide piped cooking gas to people. It has the potential to cover 90% of the population within a few years,” he said.
Modi said the country is making efforts for inclusive, resilient, equitable and sustainable energy for all.
“Small steps lead to big results. In 2015, we started a small movement by launching a program to use LED lights. This has become the largest LED distribution program in the world, saving us over 45 billion units of energy per year,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi pointed out that India has also launched the largest agricultural pump solarization initiative in the world.
He said India’s electric vehicle market is expected to reach 10 million annual sales by 2030.
Modi informed the gathering that India had started the rollout of gasoline blended with 20% ethanol this year, our aim is to cover the whole country by 2025.
“To decarbonize India, we are working on a mission mode on green hydrogen as an alternative. The goal is to make India a global hub for the production, use and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister invited delegates to join the green grid initiative – “One Sun, One World, One Grid” – of the international solar alliance.
Modi said caring for the environment is natural and can also be cultural. In India, it is part of our traditional wisdom. “A lifestyle for the environment will make each of us a climate champion,” he said.
The Prime Minister said our thoughts and actions must always contribute to preserving our unique Earth, protecting the interests of a family and moving towards a green future. PTI
