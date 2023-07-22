Opinion: Why July is the cruelest month for GOP presidential candidates unless they’re Donald Trump





Maybe TS Elliot was wrong. July, not April, is the cruelest month, at least for GOP presidential candidates trying to supplant Donald Trump.

Before July, campaigns have excuses as to why the momentum hasn’t kicked in yet. They can say they’re just in exploratory committee mode, or they’re just launching the campaign. Hey, we haven’t had a chance to meet voters at an Iowa Pizza Ranch or chat with the gang at Manchester’s Red Arrow Diner yet.

The Ides of July is when excuses evaporate in the summer heat as campaigns have to reveal their second-quarter fundraising numbers. For Trump challengers, those numbers range in ugliness, but none are pretty. Mike Pence, a hugely-named former vice president, has raised $1.2 million and may not reach the 40,000 small donors needed to make the first GOP debate. Chris Christie, who has the highest negatives of any declared candidate, has raised $1.6 million and has enough small donors to keep the debate going.

The most significant revelations came from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. He’s raised a lot of money, $20 million, but he’s reached 70% of his donors, which means he can’t go back to them anymore. And it burns a huge amount of money.

But it’s the poll numbers that should depress everyone but Trump, who leads the pack by more than 30 points. DeSantis, whose team insisted in the spring that everyone wait until he actually enters the race, has actually dropped a few points since entering the race in May. The rest of the pack tries hard to stay out of the single digits.

The one thing all of Trump’s challengers agree on is that none of this bad news really matters yet and they are right. National polls at this point are stupid. A surprise victory in Iowa or New Hampshire by either of them would completely recalibrate the race.

This is part of the cruelty. All but the leading campaign think it’s too early to exclude anyone. It’s a “marathon not a sprint,” as DeSantis puts it. But the only measures of progress are how much money they raised and from whom and those hellish polls.

The political press follows the two as if they were tangible points on the scoreboard, as does the donor class, which now includes tens of thousands of small donors. It’s a vicious feedback loop: failing to fundraise or showing momentum in the polls results in negative media coverage, which in turn negatively affects your standing in the polls and the amount of money you can raise.

Indeed, you have to go back to 2000 to find an open GOP primary where the undisputed midsummer favorite won the nomination. By early July 2015, Jeb Bush and Donald Trump were neck and neck (although by the end of the month Trump’s rise to power had begun). In 2007, Rudy Giuliani led Sen. John McCain 2-1. Heck, Iowa’s most recent caucus winners didn’t pick up the nomination.

The problem is that this is a name-only open primary. Donald Trump does indeed present himself as a holder. Of course, he is not. He lost in 2020. But GOP primary voters act like they don’t know or accept that.

Whatever the reason, pretending this primary is normal when voters have an abnormal attachment to the frontrunner is a recipe for the frontrunner slipping into the nomination. With the exception of Christie, the other candidates present themselves as if Trump is not a candidate they are trying to defeat, but just an idea.

If he didn’t run, it would make a lot of sense for GOP candidates to avoid offending Trump voters. Republicans in 1976 certainly did not systematically denounce Richard Nixon during the roundups. But unless they decide to run directly against the guy who beats them now, the next six months are going to look a lot like July.

Tribune Content Agency

