President Jokowi confirms government efforts to reduce stunting rates in Indonesia





President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo reviewed the stunting reduction efforts carried out in Posyandu Sarimulyo, Seluma Regency, Bengkulu Province on Friday, July 21, 2023. In his statement to the media, the President stressed that the government will ensure that the stunting rate in each region continues to decrease. “Today I have come to Seluma Regency, Bengkulu Province to make sure our children, our toddlers are all healthy, we want to make sure that as part of National Child Day, stunting is still decreasing every year, it is not going away immediately, but it is decreasing,” the president said. President Jokowi also appreciated the efforts made in Seluma Regency which succeeded in reducing the stunting rate by 4% compared to before. “I’m happy that in Seluma Regency it’s down 4%, which is good,” he said. At the posyandu, the president and Ibu Iriana reviewed a series of physical examinations of the infants and toddlers who attended. The head of state also believed that routine physical exams were a good thing to ensure that children continue to grow up healthily. “It’s about ensuring that all of our children are healthy and have a good future as senior human resources,” he said. Furthermore, the President again explained that the government has set a target for the national stunting rate in 2024 to be below 14% and this will be supported by an adequate budget from the government. “From the center every year because we have a target for next year 2024, it should be 14% – less than 14%, so indeed our budget is always increasing, because we really want to,” he said. The head of state also said that the government will always monitor and check stunting reduction regularly to control the rate of stunting in each region. “We check every two weeks, every month we check and see who’s high, who’s low will be seen, we always check it that way,” he said. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Governor of Bengkulu Rohidin Mersyah and Regent of Seluma Erwin Octavian also accompanied the President and Ms Iriana in the activity.(BPMI Setpres)

