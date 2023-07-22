Boris spent a seriously ill long week in hospital with Covid when ‘terrified’ pregnant fiancee Carrie braced herself for the worst

As he stood outside No 10, cheering for the NHS, Boris Johnson’s exhaustion was evident.

Eyes flushed, brow glistening with sweat, the then Prime Minister, who had just been diagnosed with Covid, cut a diminished figure but was determined to join in the national act of thanksgiving.

In fact, he was more seriously ill than we thought.

That night, April 2, 2020, doctors were on standby at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, ready to admit him at short notice.

Instead, he persevered, resisting the idea of ​​hospitalization, fearing she would suggest preferential treatment.

He was that kind of typical middle-aged English dude of not wanting to make a fuss and assuming it would all go away, an aide recalled.

At the time, his then-fiancée Carrie Symonds, pregnant with their first child, was isolated in their south London home.

Despite testing positive with mild symptoms a week earlier, Mr Johnson had continued to work 15 hours a day.

But after his brief TV appearance, he agreed to go to bed. His condition rapidly worsened over the weekend.

Aware but very, very ill, he was taken to St Thomas on the afternoon of Sunday April 5 and put on oxygen. The public was told it was a precaution, but in reality he was desperately ill.

At 6 p.m. on Monday, an already panicked Carrie received a phone call from his doctors warning him that he needed a ventilator.

Like the rest of the nation, she knew that most Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care were not expected to survive.

As he fought for his life in intensive care on Monday night, his cabinet and No 10 officials braced themselves for the worst. Carrie was also convinced that he would die.

It was one of those nights when all there was really was prayer, an official said.

But after being close to death, Mr Johnson had a better night than expected and his temperature began to drop the following morning.

Fearing it was turning for the worst, however, Downing Street staff endured a terrible wait for twice-daily medical updates from the hospital, delivered by Ms Symonds.

Slowly, he showed signs of recovery Tuesday and Wednesday as he responded to oxygen.

In the three nights before he felt well enough to leave the unit on Thursday, his fiancé never stopped crying.

A friend said: She was absolutely terrified that all of this would be awful for her.

But much to his delight, Mr Johnson again joined in the applause of health care workers at 8pm on Thursday this time from his hospital bed.

I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life, he said. He was discharged from hospital on Sunday April 12 and continued his recovery at Checkers, the PM’s country residence.