Politics
Boris spent a seriously ill long week in hospital with Covid when ‘terrified’ pregnant fiancee Carrie braced herself for the worst
Boris spent a seriously ill long week in hospital with Covid when ‘terrified’ pregnant fiancee Carrie braced herself for the worst
- Boris Johnson was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in London on April 5, 2020
- He was discharged from hospital on Sunday April 12 and continued his recovery at Checkers
As he stood outside No 10, cheering for the NHS, Boris Johnson’s exhaustion was evident.
Eyes flushed, brow glistening with sweat, the then Prime Minister, who had just been diagnosed with Covid, cut a diminished figure but was determined to join in the national act of thanksgiving.
In fact, he was more seriously ill than we thought.
That night, April 2, 2020, doctors were on standby at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, ready to admit him at short notice.
Instead, he persevered, resisting the idea of hospitalization, fearing she would suggest preferential treatment.
As he stood outside No 10, cheering for the NHS, Boris Johnson’s exhaustion was evident
He was that kind of typical middle-aged English dude of not wanting to make a fuss and assuming it would all go away, an aide recalled.
At the time, his then-fiancée Carrie Symonds, pregnant with their first child, was isolated in their south London home.
Despite testing positive with mild symptoms a week earlier, Mr Johnson had continued to work 15 hours a day.
But after his brief TV appearance, he agreed to go to bed. His condition rapidly worsened over the weekend.
Aware but very, very ill, he was taken to St Thomas on the afternoon of Sunday April 5 and put on oxygen. The public was told it was a precaution, but in reality he was desperately ill.
At 6 p.m. on Monday, an already panicked Carrie received a phone call from his doctors warning him that he needed a ventilator.
Like the rest of the nation, she knew that most Covid-19 patients admitted to intensive care were not expected to survive.
As he fought for his life in intensive care on Monday night, his cabinet and No 10 officials braced themselves for the worst. Carrie was also convinced that he would die.
As he fought for his life in intensive care on Monday night, his cabinet and No 10 officials braced themselves for the worst. Carrie too was convinced he would die
It was one of those nights when all there was really was prayer, an official said.
But after being close to death, Mr Johnson had a better night than expected and his temperature began to drop the following morning.
Fearing it was turning for the worst, however, Downing Street staff endured a terrible wait for twice-daily medical updates from the hospital, delivered by Ms Symonds.
Slowly, he showed signs of recovery Tuesday and Wednesday as he responded to oxygen.
In the three nights before he felt well enough to leave the unit on Thursday, his fiancé never stopped crying.
A friend said: She was absolutely terrified that all of this would be awful for her.
But much to his delight, Mr Johnson again joined in the applause of health care workers at 8pm on Thursday this time from his hospital bed.
I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life, he said. He was discharged from hospital on Sunday April 12 and continued his recovery at Checkers, the PM’s country residence.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12327373/Boris-week-ill-hospital-Covid-pregnant-Carrie-prepared-worst.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris spent a seriously ill long week in hospital with Covid when ‘terrified’ pregnant fiancee Carrie braced herself for the worst
- President Jokowi confirms government efforts to reduce stunting rates in Indonesia
- USA win 3-0 against Vietnam in their first game of the Women’s World Cup
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Actor Reenacts Infamous Tobey Maguire Meme
- Jamie Foxx just broke his silence about his illness
- Opinion: Why July is the cruelest month for GOP presidential candidates unless they’re Donald Trump
- PM Modi – Kashmir Reader
- Ironman returns to Lake Placid on Sunday | arts and entertainment
- Florida A&M football program suspended after rap video was recorded in team locker room
- Harry and Meghan shunned by Hollywood over William and Kate: report
- Infinite Possibilities, Benefits and Risks of AI
- A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Odessa early Saturday morning