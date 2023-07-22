China uses British universities, think tanks to promote its interests. Academics are conspirators





VIruses sneak into living cells, modify the structure of host cells from the inside, support the process of cell reproduction, use the cell’s own mechanisms to reproduce, conquer and kill the host. Routine antibiotics do not work while fighting viruses. You need a molecule that prevents the process by which the virus replicates, or you need a vaccine to make your cells alert to these viruses and treat them like a foreign object. The Chinese state uses trade, technology, and corruption to infiltrate democracies, change host countries from within, expand its attack reach, and conquer host countries. Since it uses the host’s strengths – democratic institutions, freedoms, open societies, an independent judiciary, universities, media, and a vocal nonprofit sector – to destroy the host, the stronger the host becomes, the more vulnerable it becomes to Chinese attacks. One democracy after another, one country at a time, under Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) – to which a state called China is annexed – is out to conquer. Using the pan-state approach, that is, through state and non-state actors such as corporations, universities, cultural organizations, and even ordinary citizens, the CCP hopes to entice democracies with cheap goods and services to gain strategic advantages, with which to stifle the values ​​of host nations. Hiding in plain sight, standing beneath the gleaming citadels of knowledge, and promoting hostile forces under the guise of defending free speech, the storytelling elites in academia and the media remain one of the biggest catalysts for Chinese meddling democracies around the world. For its part, the Chinese manual that weaponizes information and knowledge to gain strategic strength, by attacking these cracks in the armors and protections of democracies, has been in play for decades. This is changing, one country at a time.

Eight years after the UK’s Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee alerted its citizens to the threat of Chinese intrusions, UK lawmakers are waking up. In his Report of July 13, 2023, the Committee, under the direction of Julian Lewis, presented a 207-page report which exposes the security vulnerabilities of the United Kingdom by China. While the report presents intrusions through government, influencing elections, using industry and technology, and civilian nuclear energy, this essay focuses on the role and collusion of British academia and the British media. In China’s thirst for political influence and economic advantage, “UK academic institutions provide rich breeding ground,” the report said. The CCP hopes to control “the narrative of the China debate within British universities by exerting influence on institutions, individual British scholars and Chinese students; and obtaining intellectual property (IP) by directing or stealing British academic research in order to develop or shorten Chinese expertise. This is accentuated when it comes to what China considers to be the “five poisons” – Taiwanese independence, Tibetan independence, Xinjiang separatists, the Chinese democracy movement and Falun Gong. There are six threats from China to the UK that come through and use academia as cover. First, the number of Chinese students…over 120,000 in 2019, compared to just 27,000 for the second largest Indian contingent – ​​is the highest. As a result, the ratio of university income from tuition fees to public funding reversed from 28:72 to 73:27, of which Chinese students generated around 600 million pounds ($785 million). But these are innocent financial statistics. What should be more worrying for the UK is that each of those 120,000 students is required by Chinese law to provide assistance to Chinese intelligence services. In other words, each of these students is potentially a spy. Five Chinese laws guarantee this: the Counterintelligence Law (2014), the National Security Law (2015), the National Cybersecurity Law (2016), the National Intelligence Law (2017), and the Personal Information Protection Law (2021). Section 7 of the National Intelligence Act, for example, requires that “all organizations and citizens support, assist, and cooperate with national intelligence efforts.” Like Articles 9, 12 and 14. Second, institutional capture is only a necessary condition for Chinese influence – it is not sufficient to ensure infiltration. For the latter, China is targeting individual scholars to ensure they are acting in the CCP’s best interest, “either through professional inducements or, if that doesn’t work, through intimidation.” These include research funding or travel opportunities to vice-chancellors or student associations receiving phone calls to “dissuade universities from allowing lecturers on issues like Tibet or Xinjiang”. Moreover, the CCP’s experience in the militarization of trade and debt has been extrapolated to the militarization of academia. “Research for scholars entering China is militarized. You say something they don’t like, they deny you a visa,” the report quotes Professor Steve Tsang of the China Institute at the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies. Third, those Chinese students who do not engage in spying activities for the CCP are threatened, often with death. In November 2019, a student pictured in Edinburgh supporting democracy in Hong Kong, was photographed at the airport while accompanying his mother. Both photos were posted on Weibo. It said, “Brothers of Chengdu, beat him to death”, and gave the number of the robbery and a call for him to be arrested by the police or assaulted by citizens. “It’s been shared 10,000 times.” A Hong Kong student at the University of Sheffield said that against a few hundred Hong Kong students, there were 4,000 Chinese students. “It’s the fear of what they might do that scares us. We are sure we will be on watch lists when we get home,” said one said the student. Fourth, it’s not just universities that are under attack by the CCP – think tanks and non-governmental organizations face the same tactics to push the discourse on China. This is no different from Western think tanks, for which lobbying for an ideology or policy is normal. But when Chinese tactics cross the threshold of “interference”, by militarizing visas or threatening Chinese scholars on their return to China, for example, it becomes a security concern. Fifth, steal intellectual property from universities. “In our role of trying to defend the UK against cyberattacks, China’s ambitions to steal intellectual property are one of the main things that concern us,” said the chief executive of the National Cyber ​​Security Center. Three years earlier, thanks to a Proclamation of May 29, 2020, the United States under President Donald Trump had denounced this Chinese theft of intellectual property by students working for the Chinese army, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), and had subjected their entry to “restrictions, limitations and exceptions”. Two years ago, an October 26, 2018 report from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute had alerted the UK to the PLA sending 500 military scientists to the UK and US academic institutions between 2007 and 2017. “Participants in the Chinese Talent Program have pleaded guilty or been found guilty of offenses including economic espionage and theft of trade secrets, violations of export control law, and subsidy and tax fraud,” the Intelligence Committee states. And sixth, use British research to support Chinese interests. Flight aside, “China directs, funds and collaborates on research – especially that which could benefit the Chinese military.” These reside in plain sight under benign terms such as goods, software, technology, documents and diagrams “which may be used for both civilian and military applications”. After completing his PhD at the University of Manchester – where, following Xi Jinping’s visit, a partnership was created to “accelerate the application of graphene in the aerospace industry” –scholar Huang Xianjun is now a researcher at the National University of Defense Technology of China, working on key defense projects for the PLA. Much of this is known through anecdotal evidence. But now, in several universities in several countries, a China-focused academic center, whether in the field of technology or within the framework of Confucius cultural institutes, needs further consideration. The smoky data of these “collaborations” clearly indicates the strategic ambitions of the Chinese state, from the CCP to the PLA. On the other side, Western academics have become willing pawns for a few renminbi coins. They champion the cause of the PLA, CCP and Xi Jinping at the expense of their nations. To call them “useful idiots” is to give them a free pass. As these are allegedly among the most intelligent people, “conscious conspirators” or even “conscious collaborators” would be a more accurate description. The author is vice president of the Observer Research Foundation. Views are personal. This article has been initially published on the ORF website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/opinion/china-uses-uk-universities-think-tanks-to-promote-its-interest-academics-are-conspirators/1679809/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos