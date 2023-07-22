Donald Trump demands courtroom cameras as January 6 trial date set for May | world news





In a move that could turn his drama in the federal courtroom into a hit show, former President Donald Trump is demanding that cameras be allowed if he faces arraignment on the Jan. 6 voter fraud charges. With a trial date for the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case set for May 20, 2024, Trump’s legal team braces for the high-stakes legal battle as he continues to engage in political wrangling over Truth Social.

Former President Donald Trump (AP)

As a potential grand jury indictment looms, the former president braces for a fight that could rock the political landscape.

Trial game for May 20, 2024

The hammer is set to fall on May 20, 2024 for Donald Trump’s trial in the Mar-a-Lago Classified Documents case. With the presidential election just six months away, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Judge Aileen Cannon issued the order and time is running out as the date nears.

Intimidate rivals and prepare for impeachment

In the midst of a legal battle, Donald Trump is busy on Truth Social, targeting his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination. Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, Asa Hutchinson and others have found themselves on the side of Trump’s digital tirades.

But it’s not just a political fight; Trump is also bracing for an imminent grand jury indictment related to his alleged efforts to nullify the 2020 presidential election and his role in inciting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

As the courtroom drama unfolds, Donald Trump’s new lawyer makes a bold request: in-court cameras. If the former president stands trial for his alleged election interference, his legal team wants the world to witness the proceedings. Whether for transparency or theatrics, the request adds another twist to an already captivating legal saga.

Legal maneuvers

As the trial date approaches, Trump’s legal team is making last-minute efforts to block investigations into his actions surrounding the 2020 election. A motion has been filed to block Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis and her office from further investigating the former president’s activities in Georgia. The case was reassigned out of Fulton County, sparking debate over the potential impact on the proceedings.

