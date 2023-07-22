Judge sets trial date for next May in Trump’s Florida classified documents case





Former US President Donald Trump. File | Photo credit: AP

A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date next May for former President Donald Trump in a case accusing him of illegally keeping hundreds of classified documents.

The May 20, 2024 trial date, set for Friday by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, is a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for December and an offer from defense attorneys to postpone it indefinitely until sometime after the 2024 presidential election.

If the date is met, it would closely follow a separate trial in New York for Mr Trump on dozens of state charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged payment of secret money to a porn actor.

It also means the trial would only begin deep in the presidential nomination timeline and likely long after the Republican nominee is clear, but before that person is formally nominated to the Republican National Convention.

In pushing back the trial from the Dec. 11 start date the Justice Department had requested, Justice Cannon wrote that the government’s proposed timeline is atypically expedited and inconsistent with fair trial guarantees.

She agreed with defense attorneys that the amount of evidence that would need to be reviewed before trial, including classified information, was voluminous and likely to increase in the normal course as the trial approached.

The Court believes that the interests of justice served by this lawsuit outweigh the best interests of the public and defendants in a speedy trial, Justice Cannon wrote.

In a statement referencing the Justice Department, the Trump campaign called Judge Cannons is ordering a major reversal of the DOJ’s crusade to deny President Trump due process. The busy schedule allows President Trump and his legal team to continue to fight this empty hoax.

Mr. Trump could still face additional trials in the coming year. He revealed this week that he had received a letter informing him that he was the target of a separate Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication that charges could soon be brought.

The target letter referred to several separate laws that Mr. Trump could be accused of violating, including conspiracy to defraud the government, according to a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss private correspondence.

Mr. Trump’s new attorney in that investigation, John Lauro, told Fox News on July 21 that prosecutors appear to be accusing Mr. Trump of some kind of effort to obstruct Jan. 6, 2021, the state’s electoral vote count and whether or not President Trump intimidated someone or a stuffed ballot.

He said Mr Trump would not appear before a grand jury because he had done absolutely nothing wrong.

He did nothing criminal, Mr. Lauro said. And he argued that he had the right to hold those positions as President of the United States. When he saw all these electoral discrepancies and irregularities happening, he did what every president was required to do because he was sworn to do just that. Several judges appointed by Mr. Trump and Mr. Trump’s own attorney general said there was no evidence of widespread fraud that could have affected the outcome of the election.

Georgia prosecutors, meanwhile, plan to announce charging decisions within weeks as part of an investigation into attempts by Mr. Trump and his allies to overturn the vote in that state.

The Cannon trial would take place in a federal courthouse in Fort Pierce.

It stems from a 38-count indictment last month, filed by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who accused Trump of deliberately hoarding classified documents, including top secret files, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach and conspiring with his valet, Walt Nauta, to hide them from investigators who claimed them.

Both Mr. Trump and Mr. Nauta have pleaded not guilty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/judge-sets-a-trial-date-for-next-may-in-trumps-classified-documents-case-in-florida/article67107659.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos