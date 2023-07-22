Like Trump, Biden makes diplomacy personal but in reverse

The Trump administration was right on several foreign policy salient points, insisting that NATO allies live up to their Wales Commitment obligations to promote the Abraham Accords in the Middle East, and above all to reverse the trend of Chinese policy. These core issues continue, to varying degrees, to inform US policy today. Yet President Trump’s style of conducting international affairs, which has been heavily criticized during his tenure, seems to serve only as a negative example that his successor assiduously avoids.

Two interrelated aspects of Trumpian diplomacy are at play. First, Trump has often treated international affairs as a matter of personal relationships with world leaders, be it the ephemeral bromance with Emmanuel Macron or drink and eat the Chinese Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago. The presumption underlying this personalization of politics was that direct ties between leaders could facilitate transactions, the famous, though often elusive, deals that would otherwise disappear into the labyrinths of the State Department and foreign ministries.

The Biden administration operates in diametrically opposite ways, moving foreign policy away from the colorful unpredictability of leaders and back to the gray regularity of professionals and bureaucrats: the difference in personality between Secretaries of State Mike Pompeo and Antony Blinken speaks volumes on this point.

Yet more controversial than the stylistic personalization of Trump’s politics were his specific choices of political leaders with whom he linked up. He called Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MbS, his friend, hailed Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdoan as one hell of a leader and stressed how much he loved Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though that relationship soured later when Netanyahu reached out to President-elect Biden.

Personal politics can be mercurial. Yet precisely these leaders, whom Trump has embraced, despite all their differences, are seen by some of the American public and commentators as precise examples of this authoritarian style, symptomatic of the same threat that Trump himself would embody.

President Biden took the opposite path. He generally seems to avoid strong personal ties with other world leaders. During his long political career which included a vigorous involvement in foreign policy, the experience he now boasts, he did not hesitate to engage directly with foreign leaders. His current reluctance to do so may reflect limitations that are increasingly being discussed in terms of doubts about his mental acuity.

Whatever Bidens’ reason for avoiding strong positive relationships, he’s not doing bromance, he hasn’t been shy when it comes to negative messaging, precisely towards the trio his predecessor had embraced. MbS became a pariah not only for candidate Biden, for whom strident language might have been productive during the campaign, but also for the president, even after more diplomatic language would have been more productive for cultivating bilateral relations. Likewise, the president and his administration have made no secret of their dislike of Erdoan, signaling the hope that he will not win re-election. Ironically, it may have been US support for the Turkish opposition that drove Erdoan across the finish line, given the significant anti-american feeling among the Turkish electorate.

The same pattern of animosity Biden has shown toward MbS and Erdoan holds true for Netanyahu as well. According to tradition, the Israeli Prime Minister should have already been invited to the White House. For now, this hospitality remains a vague prospect at best. Certainly, the partnership between Washington and Jerusalem is so multilayered and the political sensitivities are so strong that there is little public dissonance of pariah rhetoric. Yet the differences just below the surface are powerful, particularly the conflict between the Biden administration’s continued efforts to strike a nuclear deal with Iran and Israel’s perception of Iran as an existential threat to its security.

The treatment of MbS, Erdoan and Netanyahu are not identical cases, but they do share a common denominator: the Biden administration chose to freeze some leaders of key partner countries. This behavior is therefore reminiscent of the personalized policy observed under the Trump administration, but in reverse: instead of projecting exuberant warmth, Biden throws a negative, even vindictive cold.

One should ask whether a hostile style is productive as an effective conduct of US foreign policy: is vinegar really better than honey? It certainly didn’t sit well when Biden pleaded with the Saudi crown prince to increase oil production. Instead, ad hominem animosity has only brought Riyadh closer to Beijing, jeopardizing a US-Saudi partnership that dates back to the Roosevelt administration.

This diplomacy of personalized hostility, arguably the exact opposite of what diplomacy should mean, is particularly troubling in these three cases. Each country is a strategic actor that deserves serious political know-how, rather than a sign of symbolic virtue. Saudi Arabia remains vital to the global oil economy, which will not disappear overnight; it is also the symbolic center of the Muslim world. Turkey is a vital NATO ally absolutely indispensable, for example, for Sweden’s membership and the key to the Black Sea strategy with Russia. Israel may be a small country, but it punches above its weight when it comes to technology and intelligence, and it is the dominant regional power in the Middle East. The alienation of their respective leaders harms American interests.

Nevertheless, President Biden and his foreign policy team seem to have chosen to vilify these three. For what? It is obvious that Washington would have preferred a different leader in Riyadh, Ankara and Jerusalem and, with little subtlety, tried to influence the selection processes. In these last two cases, one can even wonder whether there was interference in the elections; in Riyadh, there are no elections. It speaks volumes about the limits of American power that Washington cannot hoist its preferred alternative to power anywhere. Yet the mere fact that there were alternatives is hardly enough to justify patently unproductive diplomacy.

More likely, these three leaders, despite all their differences, have been instrumentalized as emblems of ascendant illiberalism, which is the assumption with which part of American public opinion spanning the administration, the media, and polite society attempts to explain the Trump phenomenon. The specificities of the political culture in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Israel all disappear when the respective leaders are, willy-nilly, reduced to replicas of what is mistaken, often mistakenly, for Trumpism.

The habit of understanding the world in the categories of American domestic politics is the definition of provincialism: instead of engaging with overseas realities, our foreign policy is trapped in the domestic echo chamber of caricature and polarization. Ironically, this aspiring anti-Trumpian gesture, the cold shoulder of favored past presidents, simplistically repeats the Trumpian style of diplomacy, still making politics personal, but now as a rejection rather than an endorsement. Its melody persists.

Russell A. BermanWalter A. Haas Professor of Humanities at Stanford University, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and co-chair of the Task Force on Islamism and the International Order.