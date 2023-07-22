Zelenskyy and NATO chief discuss ways to restore grain shipments





The United States plans to announce as early as Tuesday a new military aid package for Ukraine of up to $400 million, including artillery, air defense missiles and ground vehicles as Ukraine’s counteroffensive continues, three U.S. officials said Friday. The package will not include cluster munitions.

Poland said on Saturday that a repair and maintenance center for damaged Ukrainian tanks had started operating in its southern town of Gliwice.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the nationalization of a bank in Ukraine previously owned by Russian oligarchs. Now it has public management. Depositors’ rights and the resilience of the banking sector are guaranteed, he said in his nightly video address. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Saturday about ways to restore the safe transit of ships carrying Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said he asked Stoltenberg to convene the NATO-Ukraine Council, which was set up during the NATO summit this month, to discuss security in the Black Sea, in particular the operation of a corridor for Ukrainian grain exports.

“I proposed to Jens that the council be convened without delay for relevant crisis consultations. The meeting will take place in the next few days. We can overcome the security crisis in the Black Sea.” NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said the NATO-Ukraine Council, established at the Vilnius summit this month, would discuss the situation following Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Lungescu said the two discussed Russia’s exit from the deal and its “continued attempts to weaponize food, which affects millions of vulnerable people around the world.” The UN-brokered deal, which expired on Monday, guaranteed safe passage for ships carrying grain and other agricultural products from Ukrainian ports via the Black Sea corridor. Since the grain deal expired, Moscow has declared large areas of the Black Sea unsafe for shipping and has targeted Ukrainian ports with drones and missiles, destroying 60,000 tonnes of grain. Moscow has warned that it will assume that ships passing through parts of the Black Sea will carry weapons to Ukraine. Similarly, Ukraine said ships heading to Russian Black Sea ports would be considered to be carrying military goods with all the associated risks. Following the expiry of the agreement, the number of vessels loading grain from the Black Sea region fell by 35%. As uncertainty grows over whether commercial traffic could be affected by Russia, marine insurance companies have suspended coverage for shipments from Ukraine outside small ports along the Danube, insurance industry sources said on Friday. Despite the risks, some shipowners are still interested in shipping grain from Ukrainian ports to the world. Shipping has always been very, very resilient to these kinds of risks, said John Stawpert, senior director of environment and trade for the International Chamber of Shipping, which accounts for 80% of the world’s commercial fleet. Ships crossing the Black Sea are likely to encounter mines and could become collateral damage in ports or a direct target of Russian strikes, which Stawpert said would lead to “a huge escalation”. Underwriters are unlikely to want to cover that risk, said the International Marine Insurance Union, which represents national and international marine insurers. In an interview with VOA’s Russian Service, USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman said the US agency is helping Ukraine export grain via alternative routes through Poland and other countries, as well as the Danube. Coleman said these alternative routes are not as cost effective and not as fast as shipping in large bulk carriers from the Black Sea, and this has caused friction with its neighbors. Overland grain exports from Ukraine can negatively affect grain prices from Ukraine’s European neighbors, who see their agricultural products depreciate. But Coleman stressed that it’s important to use these alternative delivery routes so that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s blackmail, his destruction will not undermine Ukraine’s agricultural sector. Crimea

Ukraine said its army destroyed a Russian army oil depot and warehouses in what it called the “temporarily occupied” Oktyabrsky district in central Crimea. The attack caused an explosion at the depot, Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said, adding that no damage or casualties were reported. Footage shared by state media showed a thick cloud of gray smoke at the site. The attack caused an evacuation in the region and a brief suspension of road traffic on the Crimean Bridge, linking the peninsula to Russia, the region’s Moscow-based governor said on Saturday. Zelenskyy said Friday that the Crimean Bridge was a legitimate target. The bridge that connects Crimea to Russia was hit by explosions on Monday that killed two people. Following the attack, part of the bridge was taken out of service. Speaking via video link at the Aspen security conference in the United States on Friday, Zelenskyy said: “This is the route used to supply the war with ammunition and it is done daily and it is militarizing the Crimean peninsula.” Contributed to this story were VOA National Security Correspondent Jeff Seldin, VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb, VOA White House Correspondent Anita Powell, UN Correspondent Margaret Besheer, VOA Kiev Kyiv and VOA Mykhailo Komadovsky. Some information was provided by the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/latest-in-ukraine-zelenskyy-nato-chief-discuss-ways-to-restore-grain-shipments-/7192025.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos