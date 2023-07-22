PM Modi on Congress, Indian banking system: greed for power supplanted national interest under UPA, banking system destroyed: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said India has become a center of global trust and attraction.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that greed for power was winning out over national interest under the UPA government, wreaking havoc on the banking sector, but his dispensation has returned him to good financial health.

He also said that India is now among the countries with the strongest banking sectors following a series of measures taken by his government.

Addressing a Rozgar Mela after virtually giving appointment letters to more than 70,000 recruits, Prime Minister Modi noted that many of them had been employed in the banking sector, pointing out how it had been “destroyed” under the previous Congress-led dispensation before his government took corrective action.

He said the “telephone banking” scam was one of the biggest scams of the previous government because it broke the back of the banking system.

The idea of ​​telephone banking was different for this government because loans of thousands of crores of rupees were given to the favorites of some powerful rulers and families, and these loans were never meant to be repaid, he said.

The UPA was in power in 2004-2014.

His government, Prime Minister Modi claimed, has taken several measures, including strengthening bank management, merging smaller banks and injecting professionalism, to help the sector.

Public sector banks were previously notorious for losses amounting to thousands of crores of rupees and non-performing assets (NPA), but they are now known for record profits, the prime minister has said.

He also commended the employees of the banking sector for their hard work and commitment to serving the people and carrying out various government programs to help the poor and unorganized sectors through loans under the “Mudra” program, and to support women’s self-help groups.

Prime Minister Modi said India had become a center of global trust and attraction, and added that the country should take full advantage of it. Opportunities are growing in various fields, he said.

India is now among the countries with the strongest banking sector, he said, adding that this was not the case nine years ago.

“There are many examples of the destruction that is wrought when the greed for power trumps the national interest. Our banking sector suffered this destruction under the previous government,” he told the young recruits.

Loans given to favorites were never really repaid at this time and one loan after another was sanctioned to settle previous dues on paper, Prime Minister Modi has said.

Through laws like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, banks have been protected against NPAs while tough action against those accused of defrauding banks, including seizures of their assets, has also been taken, he said.

Prime Minister Modi said his government has also insured bank deposits up to Rs 5 lakh, providing security for over 99% of account holders.

Addressing the rally, the Prime Minister said it was not only a memorable day for the young recruits, but also a historic day for the nation, as today marks the day when the “Tiranga” in its present form was adopted by the Constituent Assembly for the first time in 1947.

Noting that the next 25 years are crucial for the recruits and the nation as it charts its course to becoming a developed country, he highlighted India’s rise from the world’s 10th largest economy to the fifth largest under his government.

Most experts are of the view that India will become the third largest economy in a few years, and that will be a monumental achievement, he added.

This will create employment opportunities in all sectors and also increase the incomes of ordinary citizens, Prime Minister Modi said.

He cited a recent report by NITI Aayog that 13 million Indians have been brought above the poverty line in the past five years and praised the hard work of government officials in implementing social protection measures such as building pucca houses and toilets, opening Jan Dhan accounts and providing power connections to the poor.

“This success shows that if we increase efforts to eradicate poverty in India, then it can be completely eradicated. And certainly, every government employee has an important role to play in this regard,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said the expansion of the neo-middle class is creating new job opportunities, with their growing demand and aspirations boosting the manufacturing sector.

As the percentage of aging population increases and the working-age population declines in many countries, the world is turning to India’s talent, he said, pointing to new opportunities for its young citizens.

His government focused on improving the skills of the young population, with the number of vocational training institutes increasing.

