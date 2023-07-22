Trumps GOP rivals Social Security for young Americans





Three of Donald Trump’s rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination are pushing for cuts to Social Security benefits that would only affect young Americans, as party leaders grapple with the volatile politics of the retirement package.

In comments on Sunday as well as in interviews earlier this year, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (right) said Social Security will need to be revamped, but not for loved ones or retirees.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley have held similar positions since launching their presidential campaigns. From the earliest days of his 2016 run, Trump vowed not to touch Social Security or Medicare, a break from GOP orthodoxy that shifted party views and more recently hammered DeSantis for wanting to cut the program.

When people say it was going to somehow shrink the elderly, that’s absolutely not true, DeSantis said on Fox News. Talking about making changes for people in their 30s and 40s so that the programs are viable is a very different thing, and I think that will have to be discussed.

On Monday, Pence told Fox Business: I’m glad to see another candidate in this primary has agreed to step up and talk about it.

The positions taken by Trump’s three rivals suggest that even the fiscally conservative candidates in the GOP presidential primary are reluctant to endorse cutting Social Security for seniors, underscoring how much the party has changed on the issue. Former House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), the party’s 2012 running mate, had led the party in championing budget plans that would have resulted in deep cuts to both Social Security and Medicare.

As the Republican Party increasingly depends on older voters for support and Trump continues to exert a strong influence on party beliefs, GOP policymakers have followed the lead of former presidents in avoiding proposals to cut the program, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ruling it out during debt ceiling negotiations earlier this year with the White House.

But focusing potential cuts on young people, as proposed by Trump’s challengers, also has its drawbacks. The posturing of the candidates risks alienating young voters who are already increasingly alienated from the Republican Party. And cutting benefits for young people leaves most of the problem unsolved, experts say, given that the Social Security funding crisis is set to arrive decades before Millennials get their first checks.

Clearly that wouldn’t solve the shortfall, or the short-to-medium term problem that was going to be in 10 years or less, said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, a nonpartisan think tank.

Social Security Funding Crisis Will Happen in 2033, U.S. Projects

Economists from both parties agree that Social Security and Medicare, the health insurance program for seniors, face funding crises if Congress does not act to shore up their finances one way or another, either by cutting benefits or raising taxes. If no reforms are passed, social security benefits for about 60 million people will be cut by 20% from 2033, according to the latest report from the boards of the Social Security and Medicare trust funds. Medicare also faces automatic benefit reductions as early as 2031, the report said.

President Biden has proposed raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations to keep Medicare from running out of funds. But the latest White House budget does not offer a solution to expand Social Security. Many congressional Democrats have also called for trillions in new taxes to avoid the Social Security deficit.

Policy pundits have long said it will likely take a mix of spending cuts and tax increases to address the looming funding crunch facing Social Security and Medicare. The Social Security Old Age and Survivors Trust Fund is only expected to be able to pay 77% of benefits in 2033, which would likely lead to automatic cuts in payments. People in their 40s are still more than two decades away from receiving Social Security benefits.

DeSantis and Pence’s comments suggest some Republicans haven’t updated their talking points from the 1990s, said Brian Riedl, senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a libertarian-leaning think tank. Thirty years ago, Riedl said, it would have been possible to make the case for solving the funding gap just by limiting benefits for future recipients. But given that the huge generation of baby boomers is now at retirement age, exempting them from the cuts would still leave the program in crisis.

I get the policy of not wanting to lead with, We will reduce seniors, Riedl said. But it might be better to say nothing than to propose an unpopular approach that does not even avoid a debt crisis because it would be implemented far too late.

The DeSantiss message will likely be tested soon. Trump has released video messages tying DeSantis to House Republicans who wanted to cut Social Security and for pushing to raise the retirement age when the Florida governor served in Congress, though Trump has also voiced support in the past for raising the retirement age.

Donald Trump decided that Social Security and other benefits were politically barred to Republican politicians, said Bill Galston, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, a Washington-based think tank. But there are still Republicans, including some prominent Republicans, who understand that we won’t make serious progress on our fiscal issues until everything is on the table. They try to open this discussion, without it being immediately closed.

