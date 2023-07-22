Fox News anchors beg Trump to come to GOP presidential debate





Fox News personalities are chomping at the bit to get Donald Trump to participate in their GOP debate. Fox News and Trump have had a rocky relationship since his 2020 election loss. The former president has already garnered millions of views for the network, a pollster told The Washington Post. Loading Something is loading.

Fox News anchors are trying to entice the former commander-in-chief to come to their party, but he has yet to respond.

Several Fox News anchors are practically begging former President Donald Trump to attend their August 23 GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, The Washington Post reported.

Trump, the GOP presidential frontrunner who is now awash with investigations and legal issues, has yet to say whether or not he will attend.

“When you have a big lead, you don’t,” Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo last week.

Fox News personalities like Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, John Roberts and Piers Morgan are eager for Trump to run, the Post reported.

“It would be great to see President Trump and Ron DeSantis and Chris Christie face off,” Doocy said Monday, according to the Post. “That’s why they call it a debate. Show up, debate and shine. This is his big chance.”

“If he thinks he’s going to get the nomination, the best thing to do is get some training,” Kilmeade added, according to the Post. “So I would take the rehearsals as much as possible.”

A source familiar with the inner workings of Fox News told Insider that company management did not encourage any on-air personnel to advocate for Trump’s participation in the debate, adding that the on-air comments were organic.

A Trump adviser told the Post that the former president is “highly unlikely to participate” at this time.

Following the Dominion libel lawsuit that Fox settled for $787.5 million, the company reportedly imposed a “soft ban” on putting Trump on the air. The former president also complained that the outlet is trying to make him look bad.

GOP pollster Frank Luntz told the Post that Trump typically draws 2-4 million viewers, so “of course Fox wants him in.”

When the network hosted a GOP debate in August 2015 (where Trump fought with Megyn Kelly), the network garnered 24 million views, the Post reported. When Trump pulled out of another Fox debate months later, the network got about half the views.

