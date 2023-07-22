FX Rudy’s confidence in the direction of Jokowi’s support in the 2024 presidential election









Solo – The direction of support for President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the 2024 presidential election is in the public interest. As a PDIP cadre, Jokowi is supposed to support Ganjar Pranowo. This was conveyed by Solo PDIP DPC FX President Hadi Rudyatmo. “For Pak Jokowi, I don’t think it’s possible if you don’t support Pak Ganjar,” FX Rudy said when meeting reporters at Taman Sunan Jogo Kali Solo on Saturday (7/22/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Note that Jokowi and Ganjar are PDIP executives. Ganjar is running as the presidential candidate (bacapres) of the PDIP in the presidential election of 2024. Rudi pointed out that the leadership of Jokowi’s support for Ganjar was further enhanced by the inclusion of Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, to become Ganjar’s activist. “Because Mas Gibran is also an activist,” he said. Moreover, Rudy alluded to the fact that Jokowi had been glorified seven times by IDP Ketum Megawati Soekarnoputri. Rudy said the success of Jokowi’s political career, from solo mayor to president, cannot be separated from the PDIP. “No matter what you say, Pak Jokowi felt what Ms. Mega did by being glorified seven times, being Mayor of Solo twice, Governor of DKI, President twice,” he said. Rudy also mentioned Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who became Mayor of Solo, and Jokowi’s son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, who became Mayor of Medan, through the PDIP. “The mayor’s son, the mayor’s son-in-law, it’s impossible to forget Pak Jokowi, especially Solo’s Pak Jokowi,” Rudy said. Watch the video “Complete the PDIP summons for FX Rudy“

