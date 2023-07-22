Taliban mine remains of ‘Bamiyan Buddhas’ destroyed in 6th century for money

The Taliban, who once destroyed the historically and culturally significant ‘Bamiyan Buddhas’, are now looking to cash in on empty niches in a desperate bid for cash.

Massimo Introvigne, an Italian sociologist of religions and author, shared in his article on Bitter Winter how he refrained from traveling to Afghanistan, despite being a frequent traveler, to prevent the Taliban from taking advantage of the sites they themselves had demolished.

The Afghan regime desperately needs money. He can’t show the Bamiyan Buddhas because he blew them up. But it would bring tourists to the site for a fee,” he said.

According to the author’s account, the Taliban used artillery fire and detonated anti-tank mines in 2001 to destroy the massive 6th-century CE statues.

Currently, the public can only view the vacant niches that once housed these magnificent Buddhist sculptures and use them for meditation. However, accessing these sites comes at a cost, as individuals are required to contribute money to the scheme, as reported bitter winter.

The author noted that he would be willing to pay fees to visit historic sites like the Nazi Party’s propaganda headquarters in Nuremberg or the mass graves of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. In these cases, the money would not go directly to Adolf Hitler or Pol Pot, as these regimes are no longer in power, but would instead support current governments.

However, in the context of Afghanistan, the situation is different, as the Taliban were responsible for the destruction of Buddhist statues and now take advantage of the sites while in the current government.

The author draws a parallel by stating that paying to visit sites of historical atrocities, such as Xinjiang’s “transformation through education camps” where Uyghurs endured torture and death, would amount to financially supporting Chinese President Xi Jinping.

I understand that the empty niches of destroyed statues have their own melancholy beauty. But I don’t want to support the Taliban with my ticket. I would prefer not to go there,” Massimo Introvigne said in his article.

Updated: July 22, 2023, 07:37 IST