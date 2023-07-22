Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits via video conference on Saturday. The Prime Minister, addressing the appointees on the occasion, said, “During the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, when the country is working on the path of development, it is a great honor to have the opportunity to work as a government employee. The people of this country have resolved to make India a developed country. He said the next 25 years are very important for India. “Today, all the experts are saying that in a few years India will be among the top three economies in the world. This means that job opportunities and per capita income of citizens will increase,” Prime Minister Modi added. Lashing out at the previous government, Prime Minister Modi said that during his rule, the banking sector had witnessed massive destruction. “Today India is one of those countries where the banking sector is considered to be the strongest, but that was not the situation 9 years ago…Our banking sector saw massive destruction under the previous government. cre Trending Stories The Rozgar Mela was held in 44 locations across the country. Recruitment takes place in central government departments as well as state governments and UTs that support this initiative. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join the government in various ministries/departments including Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family, Central Public Sector Enterprises, Department of Water Resources, Department of Personnel and Training, and Ministry of Interior, among others. The Rozgar Mela is a step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s commitment to give the highest priority to job creation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in creating additional jobs and providing meaningful opportunities for young people for their empowerment and participation in national development, a PMO statement said on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi on October 22 last year launched the first phase of the ‘Rozgar Mela’, marking the start of the campaign to provide 10 lakh government jobs

