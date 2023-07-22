Who did Donald Trump kiss in Bedminster?





A video has gone viral on social media showing former US President Donald Trump kissing a lady who is not his wife Melania Trump at an event in Bedminster, New Jersey, sparking a debate that the lady could become his fourth wife.

The lady kissing Donald Trump is Kari Lake, known to Republican lawmakers and the former president’s inner circle.

Lake was reportedly at Mar-a-Lago for at times hoping to be named Trump’s running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

In the video, 77-year-old Trump can be seen surrounded by his supporters recording every moment he enjoys with people.

After cheering with other supporters, Trump then leans in and a face of Lake suddenly appears as they exchange a kiss with his lips landing high on his cheekbone. They smiled at each other and then backed off.

Social media users hinted through this brief exchange that they might be involved in a case although there are no rumors about it.

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, leave a polling station after casting their ballots in the US midterm elections in Palm Beach, Florida, November 8, 2022. AFP

People are tricked into thinking of Trump this way because there has been a continued absence of Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, from the public eye.

Melania Trump was nowhere in sight when former President Trump traveled to New York for his arraignment of 34 criminal charges, including silent money payments to adult movie star Stormy Daniels.

She was also absent from Trump’s public appearances and a press conference after the Republican presidential candidate was first indicted he held at Mar-a-Lago.

A former Melania Trump aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, in an interview with Page Six, said in April that “the glaring absence doesn’t mean their marriage is falling apart.”

“Melania lives in an ivory tower of denial. Her silence is deliberate, it’s her weapon of choice and her protective armor,” Wolkoff said.

It is reported that the former first lady was annoyed when news surfaced about Trumps hanging out with Lake.

According to Zach Petrizzo on The Daily Beasts podcast, The New Abnormal, this infuriates Melania, and Donald Trump walks on eggshells every time a new story pops up.

If so, his 53-year-old wife might not be happy with this latest interaction.

The former president was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier in June for mishandling classified information in his second indictment.

Trump also faces indictment for silent money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, to which he also pleaded not guilty while denying all charges against him.

