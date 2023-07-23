Politics
PM Modi at Rozgar Mela – The New Indian Express
Express press service
NEW DELHI: PMNarendra Modi on Saturday denounced the previous Congress-led UPA government for destroying the banking sector with numerous scams while virtually addressing mela Rozgar.
The rozgar mela was held in 44 locations across the country. The Prime Minister distributed over 70,000 letters of appointment to new recruits and also addressed and congratulated those appointed.
New appointees were given the opportunity to train through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal.
Prime Minister Modi said: “Today, India is among the countries with the strongest banking sector. A number of banks notorious for UPA losses are currently under discussion for their record profits.
Thanking the people working in the banking sector, the Prime Minister said that these people have never disappointed him in realizing the dream of the country.
He further added that in the previous government, some powerful rulers who are close to a particular family used to call the banks and get loans from their relatives worthy of sanctioned thousands of crores which were never repaid. It was one of the biggest phone scams of the previous government.”
Highlighting the efforts of his government, the Prime Minister claimed that the current government has taken India from the 10th largest economy in the world to the 5th largest economy in just 9 years.
And, in the next few years, India will join the top 3 economies in the world,” he predicted, praising the services of bankers during the corona pandemic and for the opening of 50 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts.
He said his government has launched a series of measures including strengthening bank management, merging small banks and injecting professionalism which have helped the banking sector improve to a large extent.
Encouraging new recruits for various ministries, the Prime Minister further said that even a small sincere effort can create a huge change in someone’s life and further accelerate the rate of growth of the country.
Calling for collective efforts for the eradication of poverty, he said categorically that poverty can be completely and definitely eliminated from the country through collective efforts.
And, every government employee in the country has a big role to play in this regard. For those who have received appointment letters now, there can be no better time than today to be recruited by the government as the country moves forward in the Amrit Kaal, he said.
He asked 70,000 new recruits to resolve to make India a Vikshit Bharat’ as the next 25 years are the most crucial for new recruits. He also asked them to serve the people in order to serve the nation and to release the greatest feeling of satisfaction.
He then cited an NITI Aayog report which indicates that the country’s 13 million people have been brought above the poverty line in the past 5 years.
He praised Indian talents, he informed the new recruits that the world is watching Indian talents and the demand for Indian IT talents, doctors and nurses has also increased in other countries. The new recruits were appointed in various government departments such as Revenue, Financial Series, Posts, Railways, Defense, Education and others.
