Which Republicans can challenge Trump? Here’s what the money says





A version of this story appeared in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it delivered to your inbox, sign up for free here.

CN—

For any Republican presidential candidate not named Donald Trump, making the first primary debate Aug. 23 in Milwaukee is a key hurdle to overcome. This is the first, and perhaps only, time for many candidates to make their voices heard on the national stage.

Whether Trump will show up for the debate, which will air on Fox News, remains to be seen, but many candidates are getting creative and stretching campaign finance law to make the cut.

The Republican National Committee has set minimum viability requirements that many candidates struggle to meet.

I spoke to CNN National Political Writer Fredreka Schouten about what’s going on, if it’s legal, and what else she’s learned about Trump and other candidates from campaign finance reports and personal financial disclosures that tell the real story.

WOLF: You write about the creative ways Republicans are trying to reach 40,000 donors. What are they doing?

SCHOUTEN: What are they doing? !

Some of the lesser-known candidates have tried some truly unorthodox ways to meet part of the requirement to make the Republican debate in August that they must fundraise from at least 40,000 unique donors (including at least 200 contributors in 20 states and territories).

In what appears to be the most generous offer: A super PAC supporting Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s bid for the GOP nomination offers what he calls Francis Free College Tuition seeking $1 contributions that would go to the candidates’ campaign to enter a raffle that would give the winner up to $15,000 for one year of paid tuition.

One of the more unusual tactics seems to have already paid off. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a former software CEO who funds his own presidential campaign, has offered $20 gift cards to 50,000 donors in exchange for contributing at least $1.

Burgum announced this week on CNN Inside Politics that he had reached the donor threshold.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson recently took up an idea put forward by fellow Republican presidential candidate, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and decided to offer local fundraisers a share of the money they help raise on his behalf.

WOLF: It’s basically paying someone for a political contribution. How can this be legal? And is there a precedent for this sort of thing?

SCHOUTEN: The strategy raised a lot of questions. The Burgums campaign, for example, insists that it ran the traps and that its approach is legally sound.

Two campaign finance experts I interviewed say otherwise and argue that reimbursing a donor with a gift card could be construed as a violation of federal law that prohibits straw donations, the practice of donating money in another person’s name. This is not a universal opinion, however.

And, frankly, many applicants are at little risk of running into real trouble with regulators.

Someone could file a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, arguing that the scheme violates the law. But the FEC, which is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, often struggles to agree on enforcement measures.

WOLF: Do we have a clear idea of ​​who qualified for the first debate at this point? And has Trump committed to participate?

SCHOUTEN: Actually, we don’t know who qualified yet.

Several Republicans, from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Ramaswamy, have said they have reached the donor threshold.

But there are additional hurdles: Candidates must reach at least 1% in three national polls, or at least two national polls and two polls in separate early voting states. Thus, the sounding image is always in focus. Stay tuned.

The former president, who is leading the current polls, certainly sounds like he’s not inclined to join the debate next month, but also says he hasn’t made up his mind. When you have a big lead, you don’t, Trump said of a debate during a Fox News interview earlier this week.

WOLF: We learned a lot from fundraising reports. I was surprised, for example, to see in your story that Christie made more contributions in the recent fundraising period than former Vice President Mike Pence. Which candidates are happy right now and which are panicking?

SCHOUTEN: Pence, which raised about $1.2 million in the second quarter, is certainly vying for a former vice president. But that’s perhaps unsurprising given the size of Trump, his former boss-turned-nemesis, who weighs on the die-hard Republican base.

GOP newcomers like Hutchinson and former Rep. Will Hurd still seem to have a long way to go to get the money needed to support their campaigns or even make the debate next month in Wisconsin.

We focused a bit on the image of DeSantis. He is second to Trump in the polls and he raised an enviable $20 million during the quarter. But about $3 million of that is general election money that can’t be spent on the primary. And he’s been spending money at a rapid rate, burning about 40% of his total haul in the first six weeks or so after entering the race.

Over the weekend, the campaign confirmed to CNN that it had cut some staff after Politico reported fewer than 10 event-planning staff had been cut.

(Our colleague Steve Contorno has a terrific story on the state of the DeSantis campaign and whether there really is a big shift in strategy afoot.)

WOLF: You also wrote about the nearly $1 billion Trump and his wife Melania reported in recent financial disclosures that they’ve generated as income since leaving the White House. How does Trump make money these days?

SCHOUTEN: The former president has business interests that span the globe, from golf courses to licensing deals. That hasn’t changed.

What I personally found interesting about the recent disclosure is how lucrative some of his speaking engagements have been.

Trump earned $2.5 million for providing celebrity commentary at a pay-per-view boxing match, for example. Meanwhile, Melania Trump was paid $155,000 to give a speech in 2021 to a pro-Trump super PAC, which was not clearly disclosed in super PAC filings at the time.

WOLF: CNN reported last week that some Democrats are concerned about how seriously President Joe Biden is taking his re-election campaign. What does the fundraising data suggest?

SCHOUTEN: Bidens’ fundraising when combined with Democratic National Committees is about $72 million for the quarter, according to his campaign announcement. That’s a respectable amount, albeit outside the pace set by President Barack Obama and the DNC at this point in Obama’s re-election.

The documents, however, show Biden spending very little money, which is sure to add to some Democrats’ angst over his re-election readiness. He, for example, had only four staffers on the campaign payroll as of June 30. (DeSantis, by contrast, had some 90 people on his campaign team.)

Perhaps tempering Democrats’ concerns: As sitting president, the DNC can work in favor of his re-election so staffing and party resources benefit Biden. And there’s still a crowded field of Republicans who must fight in the coming months for the right to face Biden next fall.

WOLF: Finally, how does CNN go about reporting on this data? I am regularly impressed by the detail that you and our colleagues like David Wright extract from these reports. What are the main lines of your approach and what are the new challenges of this election?

SCHOUTEN: With lots of coffee and little sleep.

Well, seriously, we have a plan every filing day about what scenarios we need to pursue. David is often on the lookout for reports that come in on the deadline and grab the main numbers that help show the big picture, while I might dig a little deeper into the individual filings.

We need to be really responsive to all the breaking news we see in reports and will often write individual stories about interesting developments. A day later, we typically post a broad take-home story to give our audience an idea of ​​all the big headlines from the presidential and congressional races.

And then well continue to dig a little more.

Fortunately, a colleague from CNN’s Data Visuals team, Alex Leeds Matthews, joined us to do some further data analysis. His analysis of the numbers led to an interesting chart released earlier this week that details how much Trump’s campaign has benefited financially from his legal troubles this year.

One of the challenges of this election is simply the number of Republican presidential candidates and their aligned super PACs that we will follow, as well as the increasing use of so-called black money or undisclosed money committed to campaigns on both sides of the political aisle.

With each election cycle, candidates and their allies find a new way to raise and spend money, and we need to find new ways to keep up with it.

David adds this important note that sums up why sleepless nights are worth it: Politics is full of twists and turns and reliable data can be hard to come by, but the money who has it, who doesn’t and how it’s spent often tells the story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/22/politics/republicans-fundraising-trump-what-matters/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos