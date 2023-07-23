Politics
High tuition fees, parents complain to Rotary President Joko Widodo
Sunday 23-07-2023, 06:04 WIB
High school fees, parents complained to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.–
LAHATPOS.CO – Parents began to complain about high tuition fees on state campuses. Today’s tuition fees are much more expensive, compared to the 80s-90s.
As Evi Suhelmi stated, he is an ASN.
Evi Suhelmi has 4 children who are currently in college.
Her eldest son is in ITB Pharmacy, the fee is 10 million UKT/semester.
Second child at USK Industrial Engineering, fee UKT 10,800,000/semester
Third Child in Mining Engineering USK, UKT 7,380,000/semester
The 4th child is still in class 9 boarding school, 1,050,000/month.
“My job is ASN, the pay is fair, how can I pay for my child’s college,” he complained.
He hopes tuition will return to the old days.
The tuition fee in the old days between 80s-90s tuition was IDR 125,000 per semester including KKN fees.
The high cost of tuition received responses from netizens on social media whose content includes,
“Even though I’m a die-hard Jokowi supporter, I’m really okay with this because now this is the process of bringing my younger brother to Univ2 and seeing the tuition is horrible,” hsj1603 said.
