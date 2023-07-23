Donald Trump already seems beaten





Damning polls suggest Donald Trump will lose in 2024 – Recent polls indicate that former President Donald Trump could lose to President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, despite the incumbent leaders’ abysmal approval ratings and their widely hated running mate.

Among the polls suggesting Trump has a hill to climb is one released by his own pollster.

Only a third of Americans approve of Trump

Just over a third of American voters have a positive view of former President Donald Trump, according to a Monmouth University survey released Thursday. Only 36% of American adults said they had a positive view of the GOP presidential frontrunner, while 63% said they had an unfavorable view.

The troubling numbers are the lowest in Monmouth University’s history to ask the same question, indicating that after federal indictments, the Jan. 6 scandal and a presidency plagued by progressive smear campaigns, the American people may be ready for a new nominee.

When voters were asked how likely they were to vote for former President Donald Trump if he and President Joe Biden were the two nominated parties, only 26% of voters said they would definitely vote for him and 14% said they would probably vote for him. The figures show a drop in certainty among voters supporting Trump since May 2023, when 29% said they would definitely vote for Trump and 12% said they would probably vote for him.

Those who said they were unlikely to vote for Trump remained at 8% between the two polls, while the percentage of those who said definitely not increased by 4%, from 46% to 50%.

Donald Trump donors say hell lost to Biden

After telling GOP donors in June that support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a myth, Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio this week released new data suggesting the Florida governor may be a better choice for Republicans.

According to a survey of 40 swing districts between July 5 and July 11, former President Donald Trump is poised to lose to President Joe Biden by four percentage points, while DeSantis would theoretically beat Joe Biden by a fraction of a percent.

In the targeted districts, President Joe Biden also leads former President Trumop by four points. The survey showed that 43% of likely voters in those districts would definitely vote for Joe Biden while 35% would definitely vote for Donald Trump.

Overall, Biden got 47% likely support while Trump won 43%.

Jack Buckby is the editor of 19FortyFive. He is a British author, counter-extremism researcher and journalist based in New York. Reporting from the UK, Europe and the US, it strives to analyze and understand left and right radicalisation, and reports on Western government approaches to today’s pressing issues. His books and research papers explore these themes and offer pragmatic solutions to our increasingly polarized society.

