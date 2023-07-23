Michael Cohen’s Warning to Jack Smith About Trump’s Threats





Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, warned special counsel Jack Smith on Saturday that he should take seriously the former president’s attempts to incite his MAGA base when he makes threats against his rivals.

The former president repeatedly came after Smith, who was chosen by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee its investigations into Trump, on Truth Social. On Thursday, Trump wrote: “FOR THE FIRST TIME IN UNITED STATES HISTORY, LAWYERS AND THE LEGAL SYSTEM ITSELF ARE COMING TOGETHER…ALL A GIFT FROM CROOKED JOE BIDEN, MERRICK GARLAND AND THE DISTURBING ATTORNEY, JACK SMITH!!!”

Trump also called Smith a “terrorist” during an appearance on the Mark Levin Show in January and said, “The prosecutor [Smith] should resign, he has a conflict. He’s a terrorist. He’s a Trump hater. His best friends are Weissmann and all these characters, Lisa Monaco at the Ministry of Justice, one of the high officials. It is a shameful situation. He should quit!”

Smith is reportedly set to issue another indictment against Trump, according to the former president who said this week he received a targeted letter from the DOJ regarding Smith’s investigation into Trump’s role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Smith also led the investigation into classified Mar-a-Lago documents that resulted in Trump being indicted on 37 counts by a grand jury, making him the first former president in history. American to face federal criminal charges. Trump, meanwhile, has pleaded not guilty and maintains his innocence.

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Georgia State GOP Convention June 10 in Columbus, Georgia. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, warned special counsel Jack Smith on Saturday that he should take the former president’s attempts to incite his MAGA base seriously. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

While speaking on MSNBC’s The Katie Phang Show Saturday, Cohen was asked by host Katie Phang about Trump’s history of making veiled threats against his opponents and political rivals.

“I see him on TV a lot now, ‘Oh Jack Smith, he shouldn’t worry or worry about Donald Trump making these open threats against him’ and so on. I would say I disagree. I totally disagree and I’ll tell you, I don’t care what anyone says, it’s sitting in the back of Jack Smith’s head, because I know.”

Cohen continued, “I consider myself pretty resilient and I can tell you it’s in the back of your head. Because you never know what one of those MAGA maniacs is going to do. You never know who is and who isn’t. So every time you walk down the street, every time you go to a restaurant, you don’t know if someone wants to come shake your hand or hit you in the back of the head – and that’s what Donald wants.”

Trump’s former lawyer said the former president “wants to create this chaos” and “this appearance of strength and power that he has over others”.

“I say it all the time, he really is a danger to our country and our democracy,” Cohen added.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s campaign by email for comment.

“[Trump] uses words to influence others to do what he wants.” @MichaelCohen212 on how Trump previously threatened to hurt anyone who dared cross his path.”[He] knows how to talk like a mob to piss off his MAGA base.” pic.twitter.com/muyhvsJBjv

— The Katie Phang Show (@katiephangshow) July 22, 2023

Asked about the seriousness of Trump’s words to Smith, Palm Beach County State’s Attorney Dave Aronberg told Newsweek on Saturday, “Jack Smith is safe from threats like this. He clearly takes them seriously. If the threats continue, I expect the DOJ to seek a partial gag order from the court, which should be granted.”

On Saturday, Phang also noted in his interview with Cohen that Trump’s motive for surgery is “plausible deniability.”

“He [Trump] let other people do their dirty work for them,” the MSNBC host said. “Hire thousands of lawyers you know, don’t pay…and then throw them under the bus. Calling on MAGA rioters to storm the Capitol on 1/6, even this video he reposts on Truth Social – his calls for violence. It’s not new, but he likes to say plausible deniability.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/michael-cohens-warning-jack-smith-over-trump-threats-1814689

