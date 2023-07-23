Cluster bomb attacks claimed by kyiv and Moscow





(Bloomberg) – Deutsche Welle said a cameraman working for the German broadcaster was injured by Russian cluster munitions in the Donetsk region and a Ukrainian soldier died in the attack. The Russian Defense Ministry said a correspondent for the state news agency RIA Novosti had died following a suspected Ukrainian strike with cluster munitions in the Zaporizhzhia region. The request could not be verified. Bloomberg’s Most Read A Ukrainian drone strike has destroyed an ammunition depot and an oil depot in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced on Telegram. Sergey Aksyonov, the Kremlin-installed governor of the peninsula, said no one was injured but rail traffic was halted for some time. Russia attacked southeast Ukraine with Iranian Shahed drones early on Saturday and all five were shot down, the Ukrainian General Staff said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signaled his determination to target Russian military sites in Crimea, after a July 17 attack damaged the Kerch Strait Bridge linking Russia and occupied Crimea. Any objective, any target that brings war, not peace, must be neutralized in Crimea, he told CNN Fareed Zakaria GPS. Zelenskiy spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday evening as he seeks to restart grain shipments after Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea Safe Transit Agreement. The parties coordinated their efforts to restore the operation of the initiative, according to Zelenskiys’ office. The United States wants the Erdogan government, which brokered the original deal with the UN, to play a lead role in pushing Russia back to the deal, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. The story continues Latest cover Poland summons Russian envoy after Putin comments on border

Russia arrests a colonel turned critic of the army and Putin

Ukraine says it has finalized the nationalization of Tycoons Sense Bank

Russia raises tariffs for the first time since the aftermath of the invasion Coming Markets Wheat tumbles as traders ignore Ukraine angst Wheat futures fell more than 4% on Friday, taking a breather after jumping about 11% over three days as traders focused on plentiful global supplies even amid ongoing tensions in the Black Sea. Ukraine and Russia warned this week that ships heading for each other’s ports could be seen as military targets, setting off alarm bells. Friday’s comments from Russia’s deputy foreign minister suggested the worst concerns were overblown. Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read 2023 Bloomberg LP

