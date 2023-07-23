Labor debates whether Albanese should postpone China visit to 2024





These include conditions that lead to the release of Cheng and Yang, the lifting of remaining trade sanctions on Australian exports and an understanding that the prime minister will be respectful, but firm on Australia’s concerns about China’s human rights record. Loading Unfortunately, and wrongly, the Chinese side may wish to negotiate the release of detained Australian citizens in return for Australia sending the Hong Kong activists back to China, Gill told this masthead. This would be unacceptable and would complicate the release of Australian detainees. The executive director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Justin Bassi, said the dialogue itself was not foreign policy, but a tactic within a larger strategy and a tactic that Beijing plays ruthlessly well. Former top intelligence official and national security adviser Malcolm Turnbull said Beijing was suspending dialogue to coerce other nations into doing what it wants. Bassi said Albanese should use the opportunity of a visit to directly advocate Australia’s interests, but avoid a transactional approach by tying the trip to the release of one Australian rather than another. Australians Yang Hengjun (left) and Cheng Lei are being held in China. Credit: SMH/Age Instead, the government should reinforce a principled foreign policy that deters or responds to all bad behavior consistently, not a policy that incentivizes certain bad behavior, Bassi said. The message to Beijing can never be that a little economic coercion, foreign interference or hostage diplomacy is acceptable. Human Rights Watch Australia director Daniela Gavshon said any visit by Albanese should be accompanied by concrete actions speaking out against human rights abuses, including targeted sanctions against Chinese officials. Clearly expressing concern is not enough. At this point, targeted sanctions and clear, strong messaging before and during any visit are essential, Gavshon said. Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi at an ASEAN summit in Jakarta this month. Credit: DFAT It is an open question what Australia can gain from a more positive relationship with China at the political level. Dirk Van Der Kley, a research fellow at the Australian National Universitys School of Regulation and Global Governance, said COVID-19 was the biggest blockage for cultural and in-person relations, not the one between the two governments. The economic relationship is already so deep. There isn’t much room for more, he said. Loading Van Der Kley said Beijing’s top economic priority was to ensure Australia continued to supply vital minerals, particularly lithium and iron ore. He said China’s trade sanctions pose three problems: they don’t cause many economic problems, they don’t achieve the country’s political goals, and they contribute to an international environment that is much more suspicious of China, at least among wealthy democracies. In some ways, Van Der Kley said, being cut off from Beijing was easier than the current situation. Cut through the noise of federal politics with news, opinion and expert analysis from Jacqueline Maley. Subscribers can sign up for our weekly Inside Politics newsletter here.

