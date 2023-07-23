As Trump’s legal setbacks mount, Iowa supporters are unfazedExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles are piling up. But his support among would-be Republican caucus supporters in Iowa doesn’t seem to be waning.

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

When it comes to former President Donald Trump’s campaign for another term in the White House, the next three numbers tell the story – 71, two and 31. Seventy-one is the total number of criminal charges Trump faces in both New York states for alleged silent payments and a separate federal case involving classified documents. Then there are two additional criminal investigations underway into election interference, including another federal probe that Trump says has singled him out as a criminal target. And despite all that, Trump remains 31 points ahead of the next closest Republican presidential candidate in a national polling average put together by the FiveThirtyEight website.

In the days following Trump’s post on his social media site that further criminal charges against him may soon be brought, we wanted to see how, if at all, this affects the presidential campaign. A good place to answer that question is Iowa, and a good person to help give us that answer is Iowa Public Radio’s senior political reporter, Clay Masters. I started by asking Clay if it’s fair to say that all this legal drama is only increasing support for Trump among Republicans in Iowa.

CLAY MASTERS, BYLINE: Trump supporters — I mean, they won’t be fazed by anything that comes out against him. And if you spend a lot of time listening to, you know, right-wing conservative media, lots of podcast hosts, radio hosts or bloggers talking about how the Biden administration is weaponizing the FBI. And Trump has had more support among the Republican electorate in Iowa than in 2016 when he first ran, as has the Republican Party as a whole. So he already has a lot more support. And I’ve had potential caucus onlookers say to me, you know, this is just noise we’re hearing about with these indictments and, really, everything that’s going on with the former president. They love him and want to support him.

DETROW: It’s exciting to talk to you about potential caucus participants already. But you’ve talked to a lot of these people over the months. What jumped out at you? What are the big themes in how they talk and think about former President Trump?

MASTERS: Many people who come to these events are already quite politically engaged. And so these are people who want to take the leading role in the nation of Iowa seriously. They want to hear from these different people. There was an evangelical Christian gathering a few weeks ago on July 14th. I spoke to Dave Totten (ph). He was there from Webster City to Des Moines, where it was. And he really likes Ron DeSantis, the Governor of Florida, but he was really impressed with Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina. And he had this to say about former President Donald Trump.

DAVE TOTTEN: I think he’s done a lot of good things for America, but I honestly think we need to move on. I really do. I think – too many times I think it’s become about him.

MASTERS: And so you have people who say that kind of thing. But I also go back to – there was a guy I spoke to at an event for Donald Trump, Rusty Spoor (ph) – a huge Trump supporter and said a lot of things that I’ve said before, that he just sees a lot of the news that comes out about the former president as noise. This is Rusty.

RUSTY SPOOR: I believe Trump. I believe he can do it – if he says he can do it in six months, we’ll keep his feet in the fire. And–but I believe he’s a man of his word, and he gets things done.

MASTERS: And he was responding to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has consistently said you need someone who can serve two full terms. Donald Trump has already served one term, and Trump said, you know, we can undo this in six months or whatever. So he’s – clearly has a lot of support for the former president.

DETROW: One of the big themes in this race so far is that a lot of Republicans who run against Trump in the primaries aren’t outright critical of him, are they? They either defend him when it comes to these legal charges or implicitly criticize him. I mean, I know that’s changed a bit more recently, and you’ve started to see more direct contests between contestants. But how have Iowa Republicans reacted when other candidates voice differences with Trump?

MASTERS: Well, the biggest critic I’ve seen in Iowa of former President Donald Trump, except maybe Ron DeSantis more recently — but that’s former Vice President Mike Pence. You know, this is an unprecedented time where we have a former president vying and then a former vice president vying against the former president.

DETROW: Yeah.

MASTERS: And when the insurrection at the United States Capitol breaks out, he regularly defends his actions on January 6. And here he is at the FAMiLY Leadership Summit, talking to Tucker Carlson, the moderator during that time, around January 6th.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MIKE PENCE: And I will always believe that by the grace of God, I did my duty that day under the Constitution of the United States of America, and our institutions held firm.

(APPLAUSE)

MASTERS: And you hear a kind of timid applause there, and that was a very common theme with the former vice president at this event with some 2,000 evangelical Christians. And there was even a moment when he was talking about American support for Ukraine, with the war in Ukraine, where he was booed for saying that the United States should continue to support Ukraine against Russia.

DETROW: So how has Trump himself handled the campaign right now?

MASTERS: Well, Trump really didn’t play by the Iowa caucus campaign rules eight years ago when he was running, and he certainly isn’t now. And it also has a lot more support. You know, I mentioned this evangelical Christian gathering. Donald Trump was notably absent from this. And a few days later he had a town hall that was on Fox News, hosted by Sean Hannity, and, you know, he was being asked these big questions about the race as a whole. So he really comes across as the frontrunner and in many ways acts like he’s already the contender. So there’s definitely a path he’s carved out for himself, and he obviously has a lot of support, as we said, within the Iowa base and the Republican Party as a whole.

DETROW: Clay Masters covering all of that and more for us from Iowa. Thank you so much.

MASTERS: Yeah. Thanks Scott.

DETROW: And I know you’re about to join an NPR team to cycle across the state of Iowa, so please stay hydrated.

MASTERS: I will. It’s going to be very hot in Iowa. Thanks for the advice.

DETROW: Thank you, Clay.

