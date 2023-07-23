How Turkey and Azerbaijan became allies of Ukraine – Aze.Media

Both countries are Ukraine’s strongest allies in the Greater Middle East, where Arab countries and Israel sit on the fence and try to play both sides or bury their heads in the sand. This is not the case with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have a close military and political alliance established after the 2020 Second Karabakh War. Both countries are very sympathetic towards Russia and align with the pro-Western camp: Turkey as a NATO member and Azerbaijan as a non-aligned country that has stayed away from Russian-led Eurasian integration projects.

Turkiye is home to millions of Crimean Tatars who moved to the Ottoman Empire in the 19th century. Their homeland of Crimea was occupied by the Russian Empire in 1783, which changed its ethnic balance. The Crimean Tatars, who closely follow developments in Russian-occupied Crimea, where racism, Islamophobia and political repression are rampant, constitute a powerful anti-Russian lobby in Turkey.

Meanwhile, Iran has become Russia’s staunchest ally in the Kremlins’ fight against the US-dominated unipolar world and its replacement by a supposedly more democratic multipolar world. Iran is building a facility to build Shaheed drones in Russia, while Turkey is building a factory to build Bayraktar drones in Ukraine.

Western governments have mistakenly portrayed President Erdogan as being in bed with Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, and have therefore been caught off guard by his recent actions. Within a week, Erdogan freed Ukrainian prisoners of war from the 2022 spring battle for the port of Mariupol, infuriating the Kremlin because they had been released from Russian captivity on the grounds that they would spend the entirety of the war in Turkey.

But Erdogan went even further. On the eve of the recent NATO summit, Erdogan gave his strong support for Ukraine’s NATO membership. Turkiyes’ support has infuriated the Kremlin which has expressed strong opposition to Ukraine joining NATO and the EU as it would permanently end any possibility of bringing the country into the Russian world.

In addition to 35 Bayraktar TB2 reconnaissance drones and 24 Mini-Bayraktar drones, Turkey is sending other types of military equipment to Ukraine. Prior to the US announcement, Turkiye said it would supply Ukrainecluster munitions. Turkey has sent up to 200 TRLG-230 Rokestan missiles to Ukraine which can be fired from multiple rocket launchers and have a range of 20 to 70 kilometers. Turkiye also sent 200 Kirpi mine-resistant armored personnel carriers and 20 COBRA II 44 tactical wheeled armored vehicles.

During the same week of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Turkey said its navy would escort Ukrainian grain ships across the Black Sea. Turkiyes’ offer will be tested later this month after Russia refused to extend the UN-brokered grain deal with Turkey beyond July 17.

The strategic importance of Azerbaijan for Ukraine is sixfold. First, Azerbaijan is the only state in the southern Caucasus to have successfully resisted Russian control over its affairs. With three Russian military bases, Armenia has been a longtime Russian ally since the early 1990s and is a member of all Russian-led integration projects in Eurasia. Georgia was captured byGeorgian-Russian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishviliwhich jailed former President Mikhail Saakashvili, a longtime opponent of Putin, on trumped up charges.

Secondly, Azerbaijan is the only one in the South Caucasus not to violate Western sanctions against Russia. Both Armenia and Georgia are actively involved in circumventing sanctions both because of high-level corruption and because the Kremlin has influence over the ruling elites of both countries.

Third, Armenia and Georgia, but not Azerbaijan, are airing Kremlins talking points justifying Russia’s so-called special military operation against Ukraine. Georgian leaders replicated Kremlins disinformation by blamingthe West for the war in Ukraine. Speaking at the GLOBSEC Bratislava security forum in May, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvilisaidone of the main reasons for the war in Ukraine was the expansion of NATO, Ukraine’s desire to become a member of NATO. THEGeorgian Orthodox Churchtook the side of the Russian Orthodox Church on Ukraine receiving Orthodox autocephaly (independence). The Georgian Orthodox Church has joined the Kremlin in protesting Ukraine’s crackdown on subversion and the collaboration of Russian Orthodox clergy with Russian occupation forces.

Fourthly, Azerbaijan and Ukraine defend the territorial integrity of states, which is not the case with irredentist powers such as Russia and Armenia. Ukraine has given full support to Karabakh as the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan did not support Russia’s invasion and occupation of Ukrainian territory during votes on critical resolutions at the United Nations.

Fifth, Azerbaijan’s energy supply to the European Union, as well as other countries such as the United States and Norway, removes Russia’s hold on energy supplies. Azerbaijan is one of the strategically important countries helping Europe to become energetically independent from revanchist Russia.

Finally, Azerbaijan provides free energy to Ukraine for humanitarian work. Since the invasion of Russia, the Azerbaijani state energy companySOCARprovides free fuel and petrol to vehicles used for humanitarian missions, such as delivering aid to internally displaced people, ambulances and fire engines. In June, Azerbaijan providedtwenty tons of fuelto Ukraine for free as humanitarian aid, as well as water pipes, water pumps and life jackets, in response to the terrorist destruction of the Kakhovka dam by Russia.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how Turkey and Azerbaijan are close allies of Ukraine in a wide range of areas. As the second largest military power in NATO, Russia is forced to take Turkey seriously when supplying military equipment to Ukraine and protecting grain convoys crossing the Black Sea.

Turkey, Azerbaijan and Ukraine oppose Russian irredentism in Eurasia and Russian-led Eurasian integration projects; defend the territorial integrity of the states and Karabakh as the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan; and recognize the importance of Europe’s energy independence from Russia. Turkey and Azerbaijan stand with Ukraine in UN votes condemning Russia’s invasion and occupation. Unlike Georgia and Armenia, Turkey and Azerbaijan are not stoking Russian disinformation about the causes of the Russian invasion.

Taras Kuzio is a professor of political science at the National Academy of Kyiv Mohyla University. His latest book isFascism and Genocide. Russia’s war against the Ukrainians