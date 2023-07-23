



With worsening economic imbalances, China’s economy continues to lose momentum. China’s retail sales in June fell to 3.1% from a 12.7% increase in May, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report, Khabar Hub reported. Disappointing June data, including weak retail sales, falling export orders and sluggish industrial production, point to a stalled economic recovery, according to the Nepali digital media report. Although industrial production growth accelerated to 4.4% in June, from 3.5% in May, demand remained subdued. Even though investment by state-owned enterprises increased by 8.1% in the first six months of 2023, private investment in fixed assets fell by 0.2%, indicating low confidence in private enterprises, Khabar Hub reported. Chinese exports fell 12.4% in June, the biggest drop in three years, while imports fell 6.8%. China’s foreign trade is expected to face more headwinds in the second half of the year, due to high inflation in developed countries and the geopolitical situation. Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows also fell by 5.6% in the first five months of the year, Khabar Hub reported. The perception that “doing business in China has become much riskier” is stifling the flow of capital to the country. Xi Jinping’s policy of rebalancing the economy from debt-driven investments towards domestic consumption has not been successful due to leaders’ failure to expand social welfare and health care benefits, leading to high levels of precautionary savings. China’s stock market has underperformed compared to other global markets this year, suggesting that weak growth prospects and lack of stimulus have already been fully assessed, Khabar Hub reported. Chinese stocks have fallen more than 20% from their peak in late January. China’s IPO applications fell by a third in the first half of 2023 as earnings volatility, a slowing economy and tighter regulatory scrutiny deterred companies. Zero inflation in June and falling ex-factory prices fueled concerns about the risk of deflation, Khabar Hub reported. Domestic travel spending during this year’s June holiday for the Dragon Boat Festival was below pre-pandemic levels. Auto sales and residential real estate sales declined despite a traditionally busy season. The expansion of the service industry has also slowed down. Turnover in the service sector, which is dominated by small, medium and sole proprietorships, has fallen significantly. This has made this sector cautious about hiring and expanding since the removal of zero-Covid restrictions, Khabar Hub reported. If the economy continues to lose its long-term momentum, the unemployment problem is likely to worsen, which would test the country’s social stability. Xi Jinping’s emphasis on state-owned enterprises at the expense of the private sector is unlikely to boost economic growth, as the productivity of such enterprises is far lower than that of private enterprises in China. Xi Jinping’s policy of rebalancing the economy from debt-driven investments towards domestic consumption has not been successful due to leaders’ failure to expand social welfare and health care benefits, leading to high levels of precautionary savings. Due to public pessimism about the state of the economy, domestic consumption remained weak. Local governments are themselves under financial pressure. They had come to rely on land sales to generate income, but that source of income is also drying up due to the housing crisis, Khabar Hub reported. The Chinese economy is likely to face a long period of weak growth due to the loss of the demographic dividend, the move away from capital-intensive growth and a gradual deceleration in productivity growth. The government’s “common prosperity” policy and efforts to increase consumption are not supported by structural economic reforms, which have been stalled due to the country’s high total debt, estimated at around 350% of GDP, Khabar Hub reported. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the government led by Xi Jinping to find a solution to the slowing economy. (ANI) (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/international/2532881-latest-data-shows-downward-spiral-in-chinas-economy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos