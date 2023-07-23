Trump swerves on Iowa woman’s question about faith





Former President Donald Trump dodged what he described as a big question about faith during a Fox News town hall in Iowa on Tuesday.

In a new music video released on Friday, a woman is seen asking the 2024 hopeful: How has your faith grown since you decided in 2015 to run for president? And who guided you in your journey of faith?

Trump complimented the question before departing from a straight answer. He instead mentioned heartache and restlessness, quickly adding that he had had a wonderful life before his political career, but also saying he couldn’t be happier with his choices now.

I made America great. We can do it again, said Trump, who has previously boasted of the full support of state religious leaders.

But I got to know, because of that, the evangelicals. I know so many people and they feel so good about themselves and their families, and they base it on religion, he said at the town hall.

Trump continued to focus on the Catholic faith, saying the FBI had made Catholics the enemy and wondering how they could vote for a Democrat like President Joe Biden.

I met some of the best people I wouldn’t have had the privilege of meeting if I hadn’t been president, he said. They are religious leaders, and they are truly amazing people.

Twitter users mocked Trump’s rambling response and asked why he didn’t quote Two Corinthians, referring to a Bible-related gaffe he made in 2016 at the evangelical Liberty University.

At the time, Trump downplayed the error as a petty matter, accusing the Family Research Council president of writing notes about what Trump should say.

In the current race for the White House, Trump currently leads Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by more than 30 percentage points in a national GOP candidate poll average, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-makes-1-big-swerve-094335894.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos