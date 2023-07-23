Britain’s opposition Labor leader says there is still a long way to go to win power





LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) – Britain’s Labor Party’s failure to take former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former parliamentary seat in this week’s election shows the opposition party still has a long way to go to win power, leader Keir Starmer said on Saturday. Labor won a once secure Conservative parliamentary seat in the north of England on the same day, but the narrow loss in Uxbridge and South Ruislip has given Prime Minister Rishi Sunak some breathing room as he seeks to reduce Labour’s large lead in the polls ahead of national elections due next year. “If anyone needed a reminder that there is still a long way to go, Uxbridge is the reminder,” Starmer said in a speech to Labor’s National Policy Forum. “This result at Uxbridge demonstrates that there is never any reason to be complacent.” Starmer said on Friday that the expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), planned for next month by the capital’s Labor mayor, Sadiq Khan, had been decisive in his candidate’s failure to win at Uxbridge. For his part, Khan said ULEZ’s expansion policy remains the right one. The Conservatives have made the attack on the flagship anti-pollution policy central to their campaign. The ULEZ expansion has sparked fierce debate across the city, pitting the mayor and health activists against those who say they cannot tolerate another economic hit at a time of skyrocketing costs of living. “In an election, politics matters,” Starmer said Saturday. “We are doing something very wrong if the policies proposed by the Labor Party end up on every Tory (Conservative) leaflet. We have to face this and learn the lesson.” “We have to seriously ask ourselves if our priorities are the priorities of the workers or are they just baggage that shows them that we do not see the country through their eyes?” Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Editing by Helen Popper Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

