NIA interrogates 2 arrested terrorists who are planning a bombing in the city





Pune: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a crucial interrogation of two terrorists who were recently apprehended in Kothrud district of Pune. The suspects, identified as Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Yaku Saki, 24, and Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yusuf Khan, 23, were arrested by Kothrud Police in the late hours of Monday as they attempted to steal a two-wheeler in the Shastrinagar area of ​​Kothrud.

The arrested terrorists planned to use the stolen two-wheeler as a vehicle to carry explosives for a possible bombing, authorities said. This plot has raised alarm bells, especially in light of a past incident in the central part of the city where explosives were planted in a two-wheeler, highlighting the potential threat.

The ‘Sufa’ terrorist outfit

Investigations revealed that Saki and Khan are associated with “Sufa”, a sub-organization of the terrorist group ISIS. Their leader, identified as Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, 31, is currently at large and considered a fugitive. The NIA had previously filed a complaint against him for possessing explosives in Jaipur, which resulted in heightened security measures.

The NIA, along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Pune Police, are conducting extensive interrogation of arrested terrorists to gather information relating to their plans and any possible links to a wider terrorist network.

2 terrorists were on the NIA’s wanted list

According to sources, Imran Khan and Yunus Saki had been on the NIA’s wanted list for about a year and a half. They resided in Kondhwa and worked as graphic designers. However, investigation revealed that their presence in the area was not officially registered with local authorities. This has raised concerns about the need for proper tenant registration, as many landlords in the city do not report tenants to police, despite repeated warnings from law enforcement.

