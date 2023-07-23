Politics
MOORE: Democrats throw kids off school bus
Have you heard the scandalous story of what happened recently in Harrisburg, the capital of Pennsylvania? Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.), Elected in 2022, had campaigned on school choice for tens of thousands of mostly minority children who are forced to attend failing public schools in places like Philadelphia.
“That’s what I believe,” Shapiro, then the state’s attorney general, assured voters as he ran for governor. On a national Fox News broadcast last month, Shapiro was unequivocal in his support for school choice because “every child of God” deserves “a quality education.”
But there is a far more powerful force in politics than Shapiro’s beliefs, as they stand. And this force is the teachers’ unions. They lobbied all over the place to stop the roughly 10,000 vouchers for the poorest kids in Pennsylvania’s worst school districts, even as the state budget bill gave public schools billions more. It didn’t matter that this voucher program represented less than 0.5% of government spending. The union leadership has ordered Democrats to vote no for even a single penny going to schools that work.
In the end, Shapiro did a complete about-face. He vetoed his own promise. He might as well have declared that black lives didn’t matter.
Shapiro has presidential ambitions, so he thinks he needs the teachers’ unions behind him. But if he can’t take on Randi Weingarten, how will he be able to stand up to bullies like Chinese President Xi Jinping or Russian President Vladimir Putin?
This story isn’t just about Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania. In North Carolina, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in the Tar Heel state because the legislature wanted to fund vouchers for children to attend the best schools possible. Egadi!
In Arizona, Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs wants to withdraw funding from a school choice program that already serves tens of thousands of children, most of whom are Hispanic, with proven results of better performance and better test scores. Why would she kill a program that works? The teachers’ unions want the money and the children under their control.
In the Harlem district of New York, charter schools are flourishing. These are alternatives to public schools but they are still regulated by the state. They are oversubscribed because parents want to choose the best school for their children. Now Democrats want to put a cap on charter schools because the teachers’ unions want to warehouse kids in public schools where the majority of kids can’t read or do grade-level math. In other words, many public schools are worse than mediocre. And it’s not for lack of money. New York spends more than $20,000 per child in public schools.
Did I mention that in almost every one of these cases across the country, Democrats blocking private school options and Catholics went to private schools themselves? Or they send their children to private schools. But don’t poor black children have the same opportunity? They are hypocrites with a capital H.
There is a cruel historical irony here. Sixty years ago this summer, Alabama Governor George Wallace stood outside school gates to prevent black children from attending schools with white children. He was trying to preserve the stain from segregation.
Today, Democrats are using the same tactic to keep minority children out of excellent schools. For what? They say school choice will hurt public schools or cause more segregation.
False on both counts. Monopolies are always bad for consumers and competition improves service. Educational choice forces public schools to compete. Would you get good friendly service if there was only one restaurant in town?
Instead of draining money from public schools, studies show that per-student funding increases when some children take advantage of vouchers to attend alternative schools. Charter and Catholic schools tend to be, in most cases, more racially diverse than downtown public schools.
I’m a parent of five boys, so I know each of my kids have different skills, interests, behavioral issues, and attention spans. Storing them all in the same classroom is madness. Schools should be child-friendly and serve their interests, not those of the trillion-dollar-a-year public-school-industrial complex.
More importantly, as an economist, my biggest worry about America’s future is what happens when kids graduate without being able to read their diplomas and without useful skills. There are hundreds of schools across the country where not a single child can pass a basic math or reading test.
It is an economic, civil rights and national security tragedy. Shame on Democratic leaders, and some Republicans too, for putting their own political ambitions before the children of our country.
Stephen Moore is Senior Fellow at the Heritage Foundation and co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity.
