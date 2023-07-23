Turkey overhauls Top Gun to give its TV a stronger edge

(Bloomberg) – Long keen to fight in the Middle East, Turkey now also wants to win hearts and minds far beyond the reach of NATO’s second-largest army.

And he has a plan to do it.

Free Sky, a new Turkish fighter pilot TV drama that local media have dubbed a local Top Gun, doesn’t just channel Tom Cruises heroism into the cockpit. Like the 1986 American blockbuster, Free Sky was made in collaboration with real Air Force pilots and equipment used by the Turkish military.

It’s the latest in a growing line of Turkish shows heralding a hard power pivot for a lucrative soft power sector that has built a global audience of millions, so far mostly with romantic Istanbul melodramas and historical tales of the Ottoman conquest.

Other examples include The Shadow Team, a local equivalent of American spy thrillers like Amazon Primes Jack Ryan or Apple TVs Tehran on Turkish intelligence agency MIT, and The Patriots, a new show this year about an elite military unit deployed overseas to counter global powers.

In the past, we’ve said the Japanese built them, says a character in an episode of The Shadow Team as she inspects a model kamikaze drone. Now we make them.

Originally designed for domestic audiences, the broadcasts are now at the forefront of the international expansion of state broadcaster TRT, projecting Turkish interests abroad just as Ankara flexes its military and diplomatic muscle in contested theaters from Syria and Libya to Ukraine and eastern Mediterranean waters.

TRT is preparing to launch an online streaming service, Tabii, with apps in English, Arabic, Spanish and Urdu later this year, bypassing traditional export routes dominated by foreign networks and distributors to reach viewers directly. Both Free Jet and The Shadow Team will feature on the site, while TRT will market The Patriots separately.

The motivation is to diversify content to appeal to younger and more diverse audiences while promoting Turkey to the world as a counterweight to Western hegemony, but also staying aligned with traditional conservative family values, said Miriam Berg, an assistant professor at Northwestern University Qatar who has studied the reception of Turkish dramas abroad.

The rise of Turkish television to global status has coincided with the expansion of the Turkish military and its arms exports.

Between 2018 and 2022, its overseas arms sales increased by more than two-thirds from the previous five years, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, raising Turkey’s share of global arms exports to more than 1% well above countries like Australia and Canada.

And by mixing military prowess and television exploits, Turkey wants two of its greatest exports to go global, with a significant side in the service of Turkish nationalism.

The color red in Free Sky is reserved for bloody scenes and the thing we care about the most is the Turkish flag, says its cinematographer.

Encouraging overseas sales is a key pillar of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policy as he tries to find enough foreign currency to fill a chronic current account deficit that is weighing on the currency and government coffers.

TV shows also indirectly support tourism, another stronghold of the economy, as positive portrayals of Turkey encourage foreigners to visit, settle and invest in the country.

According to TRT, the country’s broadcasts already attract an audience of 800 million people in 146 countries, from Latin America to the Balkans and the Persian Gulf. Exports of films and series reached around $750 million in 2022 and are expected to double to $1.5 billion this year, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced in January.

hard power

As Erdogan struts onto the world stage after securing another five years in power, Turkey displays both soft power and hard power in the military-oriented series on Tabii.

In spy show The Shadow Team, viewers see James Bond-style product placement, but instead of Rolex watches or Aston Martin cars, it’s the latest kit from Turkey’s booming defense industry.

The first series revolves around a plot to assassinate engineers working on the armed Baykar drones built by Erdogan’s son-in-law and used in conflicts from Azerbaijan to Ethiopia.

At the center of one of the episodes is an anti-radar system manufactured by listed state defense contractor Aselsan Elektronik AS; another features a cyber skirmish with the state-owned STM. The credits are filled with logos of arms companies.

The Free Skys F-16 fighter jets are the same fighter jets whose fleet Turkey wants to expand by pressuring the United States and for which it has developed its own missiles. The Turkish name for the series, Hur, is also that of a national initiative to build a local jet plane.

The aim is to raise awareness of pilot skills at home and abroad and boost the recruitment of young people into the military, Free Skys producer Selda Gunsay explained in an interview with a local aviation website.

A Tabii spokeswoman declined to comment on the nature of the collaboration with government agencies and featured companies, or the budget allocated to the streaming platform.

All of our shows are independently produced with some of the region’s leading production companies. Like any other global media production, to ensure factual accuracy, we consult with experts in relevant fields to ensure accuracy, she said via email.

superheroes, revolutionaries

The Tabii catalog also includes dramas about the life of 13th-century poet Rumi, a devout teenage superhero and businessman-turned-revolutionary whose story bears no resemblance to that of Osman Kavala, whom Turkey imprisoned for allegedly trying to overthrow the government amid criticism from the US and EU.

By cutting out the middleman with Tabii, they can cut costs and overcome diplomatic sensitivities that can come with satellite TV, Berg said by phone.

In 2018, Turkish soap operas faced a ban since they were lifted by channels in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after the Ankara government objected to their diplomatic isolation from Qatar.

Officials know that soft power can help convey Turkey’s perspective on real current affairs. A 2022 international study by media watchdog RTUK found that television broadcasts contribute through their content to building an overall perception of Turkey with its social, cultural, economic, military and national security contexts.

Early indications suggest the series are finding their mark with some overseas fans. According to online database IMDb, The Shadow Team’s ratings are fewer but higher in the United States, Iran, and Egypt than in Turkey itself. The Patriots are almost twice as popular in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan than at home.

Even before the official international launch on Tabii, fans already addicted to previous Turkish shows found unofficial subtitled versions online, helped by Facebook forums where people swap recommendations.

They are fighting a cause, someone who wants to destroy their country, Oma Ali, a 66-year-old retiree in Trinidad and Tobago, said of The Shadow Team. If I can’t reach Turkey, at least I can still see it through the series.

But despite all the high-stakes military adventures, some viewers are still drawn to the love stories that put Turkish TV on the map in the first place. Ali said she expected to see the two main agents of The Shadow Teams reunite by the end.

Otherwise, it’s a flop, she said.

–With help from Samuel Dodge.

