This is the direction of Joko Widodo’s support in the upcoming presidential election of 2024, is it true for Prabowo Subianto?





JABAR INSPIRED JABAR – It is reported that the re-nomination of Prabowo Subianto as a presidential candidate in the upcoming presidential election of 2024 has received the support of Joko Widodo, who is a PDI-P cadre. The direction of Jokowi’s support for Prabowo was passed down through the Barus panel, as president of Projo Pilpres. According to Bapilpres Projo, Joko Widodo is now more inclined to support Prabowo in the upcoming presidential election of 2024. Also read: Peek is Prabowo’s study for the nation, Gerindra’s spokesperson explains As quoted by West Java Inspiration News from a video posted on Instagram account @dekade08.co, the chairman of the National Planning Agency Projo explained that the direction of Jokowi’s support tended towards Prabowo’s side. During an event, the president of the Presidential Election Agency Projo, the Barus panel, explained where Jokowi’s support is going in the upcoming presidential election of 2024. He explained this in a virtual interview in front of other sources who were in the studio of a television station. Also read: Proof that Prabowo supports Jokowi volunteers at the base, André Rosiade reveals this fact “So even before we had anything to do with the Minister of Communication and Information, we were asked, I answered personally, if I was asked about the direction of support, I see that Pak Jokowi is leaning towards Pak Prabowo, I said at that time,” Barus Panel said. The president of Projo Pilpres was also questioned by the host about when this happened. “Oh, there’s an interview, in Kompas, what second, in CNN, that’s it,” Ketu Bapilpres Projo explained. Read also: Prabowo Subianto seems relaxed before the 2024 presidential election, his nephew explains One of the other sources, who was also a PDI-P cadre, refuted the Barus Panel explanation, saying that “it is impossible to go to Ganjar for sure, which way to Pak Prabowo, Pak Jokowi is a PDI-P cadre, it is impossible to go to Pak Prabowo,” another source replied. “Ah, these waves are horrible, these waves are horrible”, replied the president of Projo Pilpres ***

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jabar.kabarinspirasi.com/polhukam/7969561584/inilah-arah-dukungan-joko-widodo-di-pilpres-2024-mendatang-apakah-benar-ke-prabowo-subianto The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

