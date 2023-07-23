Encryption controversy and upcoming polls





The encryption controversy refuses to die down. The question that arose at the time of the censorship movement against the government of Imran Khan at the beginning of 2022 is back in the news. Could the figures saga finally seal the fate of Pakistani leader Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)? The emergence of Azam Khan – a former ally and principal secretary of Imran Khan when he was prime minister – and his alleged statement on the encryption issue sparked another controversy that has reportedly stalked the former prime minister for some time now.

Azam Khan, in his purported statement that emerged on social media, claimed that the constructed narrative regarding the encryption was fabricated.

He alleged that “the encrypted copy was kept by Imran Khan and the next day (March 10), when he asked for it, Imran Khan replied that he had misplaced it”. The head of the PTI had claimed that his government had been overthrown by a foreign plot and used the figure as evidence. The current government is now using Azam Khan’s statement for its own benefit.

Recently, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Azam Khan’s statement was an indictment against Imran. He also dragged Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who had served as foreign minister under the PTI government, into the controversy.

The current government is building a case and plans to prosecute the PTI leader under the Official Secrets Act. And the government is not remaining inactive on this subject. At least four cabinet members held press conferences on the issue in one day, revealing the government’s intentions to launch investigations into how Imran used the cipher code for his own interests.

According to Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, under the law, the penalty for making a secret document public was 17 years in prison and three years for misplacing it.

The government is now on the offensive. The PTI chief had claimed from time to time that he would be arrested – most recently during his interview with Fox News – and that claim is now backed up after Rana Sanaullah said the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would arrest Imran if he did not cooperate with the encryption probe.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) says elections will be held before October 11 if the assemblies complete their term on August 12. A few months before the election, we can expect decisive action against the PTI and its leader.

Imran faces dozens of cases, but the case of encryption may prove decisive – not to mention that of Toshakhana as well. The PTI and its president are sinking further into the quagmire. At first glance, the party’s electoral prospects are dim.

Analysts are of the opinion that if Imran is arrested, there would be no effective leader to lead the party’s election campaign. Yes, loyal supporters would vote for the party in any case, but it would still be a daunting task.

