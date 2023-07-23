2+2 meeting with France, Defense Minister Prabowo discusses technology transfer, defense equipment acquisition – Xinhua English.news.cn

Jakarta, IDM Defense Minister of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto attended the 2+2 meeting between Foreign Ministers and Defense Ministers of the Republic of Indonesia and France, in France on Friday (7/21).

On this occasion, the Minister of Defense mentioned a certain number of collaborations, particularly on technology transfer programs, the acquisition of defense equipment and education.

“President Joko Widodo wants to increase cooperation in the defense sector and carry out a technology transfer program and acquire important defense equipment.

This means that the relationship between the two countries will last for a long time,” Defense Minister Prabowo said.

Then in the field of education, continued Defense Minister Prabowo, Indonesia is pushing for joint training.

The atmosphere of the 2+2 RI-France meeting. (Photo: Prabowo Subianto media team)

“Indonesia and France have also supported each other in various international forums. Regarding the defense industry, the relationship between the two countries is also good,” Prabowo said.

He acknowledged that under the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), defense cooperation between Indonesia and France was the best in decades, especially in technology transfer program and defense equipment acquisition.

In addition, he also appreciated and thanked the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Catherine Colonna and the Minister of the Armed Forces of the French Republic, Sébastien Lecornu.

“We are very satisfied with this meeting. We see very good strategic cooperation in the future,” said Prabowo.

Meanwhile, the French Defense Minister said after the meeting that the 2+2 meeting reflected the two’s great ambition to strengthen their strategic partnership. Especially in the field of defense and security in the Indo-Pacific, said Sébastien via Twitter @SebLecornu. (rr)