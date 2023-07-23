President Jokowi observes reconstruction of Surakarta-Gemolong-Purwodadi highway





President Joko Widodo directly observed the reconstruction of the Surakarta-Gemolong-Purwodadi highway in Sragen Regency, Central Java Province on Sunday, July 23, 2023. In his statement after the inspection, President Jokowi emphasized the government’s commitment to continue accelerating road infrastructure improvements across the country. “Yes, it is the same as what I have seen in other provinces, we want to improve, speed up, especially provincial roads, departmental roads, urban roads all over the country. What we have budgeted for the first phase is IDR 7 trillion, later for the second phase it will be IDR 7 trillion, for this year,” the president said. According to the president, in terms of stability, provincial roads in Central Java are already good, reaching 88%. Regarding the Surakarta-Gemolong-Purwodadi highway, the President said that the government is using stronger construction as these roads have often been damaged for a long time due to unstable ground conditions. “Especially for this road, it’s been me since I was little-I’ve been driving this road every day-it’s never been done well, but now if it’s built like this it’s twice as expensive, but I think for use it could be over 10 years which would be fine. Because if you’re using asphalt it’s almost impossible for it not to be damaged in two years. It’s been almost two years now,” he explained. Also, the president said the thickness of the cast iron road is 10cm for the table plus an additional 25cm for the top. The head of state hopes that with this stronger construction, the Surakarta-Gemolong-Purwodadi highway will be in good condition in the long term. “If the earth is unstable like that, what will be done is this construction. It will be cheaper in the long run. Even if the initial investment is expensive, if you calculate it, it is cheaper in the long run,” he said. Apart from this, President Jokowi also pointed out that road repairs in all parts of the country will continue. President Jokowi said that by the end of July the reconstruction process should be fully completed. “As soon as possible, contracts were signed, some are already shooting like yesterday in Bengkulu, some are already shooting. But at the end of July, everything went well, God willing, everything went well, so I needed to check the pitch, the governor invited me to see the pitch every week,” he said. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and Regent of Sragen Kusnidar Untung Yuni Sukowati also accompanied President Jokowi during the review.

