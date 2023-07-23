Sadiq Khan: The right man with the wrong party – Journal

LONDON: What does London Mayor Sadiq Khan have to do with a Tory MP winning a by-election in Boris Johnson’s former constituency this week? Apparently everything, according to his rivals and friends.

The three by-elections held in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Selby and Ainsty and Somerton and Frome on Friday were expected to be a nightmare of losses for Rishi Sunak. But Tory MP Steve Tuckwell’s victory in Mr Johnson’s former Uxbridge and Ruislip seat was a welcome surprise for the ruling party.

Sadiq Khan lost Labor this election, Mr Tuckwell said, jubilant after winning his seat. We know that it was his damaging and costly ULEZ politics that made them lose this election. But it was not Sadiq Khan who was battling Mr Tuckwell for the seat. It was Labors Danny Beales who was expected to win, but ultimately lost.

In his remarks, Mr Tuckwell was referring to the addition of Uxbridge to the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (Ulez), an area of ​​London where the most polluting vehicles are penalized in a bid to clean up the dirty air of the capital.

London mayors’ pledge to improve environment proves troubling for Labor

As Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan championed the cause as part of a campaign for greener policies, cleaner air and tackling the climate crisis in a way that clearly made his party uncomfortable.

Labor leader Keir Starmer threw no punches when he blamed Mr Khan for the defeat at Uxbridge. Sir Keir said the expansion of Ulez was a factor in why we lost at Uxbridge, adding: We all have to think about it, including the mayor.

An anonymous Labor Party aide said policy, This calls Sadiq’s judgment into question. He must have some sort of explanation for why, even given his own election in May 2024, he decided it was the right time to start doing it and then not sell it properly. It was a poorly timed policy and it was poorly executed in terms of communication.

Some felt the party was unfairly attacking Mr Khan for pushing for the right policies. Others pointed out that the seat was never a Labor seat to begin with.

Sadiq Khan agrees. Although Uxbridge had a relatively narrow Conservative majority (7,210), the opposition believed that demographic changes had worked in its favour.

He insisted that the decision to expand the Ulez was the right one, adding: “It was a difficult decision to make. But just as no one will accept to drink dirty water, why accept dirty air?

I’ve lived in London all my life [and] that seat has never been Labor since I’ve been alive, including in 1997 during the Tony Blair landslide and subsequent by-election a few months later.

Green Party members also say he did the right thing.

Starmer is wrong. The mayor of London is actually doing the right thing, said Green Party deputy leader Zack Polanski. So if Mr Khan has no remorse for his green policies and Labor shows signs of flexibility on climate, what’s next for the party?

Tom Burke, co-founder of green think tank E3G, told the Guardian that Labour’s climate skeptics will seize this moment. He said: There will be pressure within the Labor Party, some people will be scared of it.

He also warned that Starmer should not listen to those concerns. He said: They should be very careful generalizing this to climate policy more generally. What Starmer should be doing is not attacking his own side, but communicating much more effectively what the consequences of climate policy failure will be. This is what is missing from this debate.

July 23, 2023