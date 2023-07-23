Foolish to assume Imran planned his own arrest: court





ISLAMABAD:

A trial court judge said in a written order that it was ridiculous to assume that Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan planned his own arrest on May 9 to carry out a plot to commit acts of violence across the country, adding that it was a foolish excuse to implicate someone in a case.

District and Extra Sessions Judge Farrukh Fareed Baloch issued the written order on Saturday after hearing the PTI leader’s bail plea in a case filed against him at the Shahzad city police station in relation to the May 9 violence.

The order stated that no clause had been so misinterpreted or misused as the one relating to incitement to violence. He added that a link must be established between the act of incitement and the commission of the crime.

She said it had to be proven that the offense was committed as a result of provocation.

The order said it was an accepted fact that the PTI president was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) when angry protesters vandalized and burned property and a state and military memorial on May 9.

The judge noted that the prosecution revealed the malicious and nefarious motives of the police, adding that handing over Imran Khan to the police would only subject the defendant to “unnecessary humiliation”.

The court approved the pre-arrest bail of the PTI Chairman with a bond of Rs 5,000.

Another court in Islamabad has granted a one-day dispensation for the PTI president to appear in the Toshakhana case (filing of gifts).

District and Additional Session Judge Humayun Dilawar granted Imran’s waiver request and ordered him to attend court on July 24 (Monday).

The judge asked PTI attorney Barrister Gohar Ali if his client would appear in court on Monday. Lawyer Ali replied that Imran would appear in the Supreme Court on Monday for a case filed against him in Quetta.

Pakistan Election Commission lawyer Amjad Pervaiz has asked the court to order the former prime minister to submit an affidavit stating that he will appear for the proceedings in the case after his SC hearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2427567/silly-to-assume-imran-planned-own-arrest-court

