Trump calls for death penalty for human traffickers, vows to revive Title 42 to end child trafficking





Former President Donald Trump vowed on Friday to continue the death penalty for human traffickers and revive a now outdated immigration measure to combat child trafficking, if he is re-elected to the White House.

“I will use Title 42 to end the child trafficking crisis by returning all trafficked children to their families in their home countries, without delay,” Trump said in a new campaign video posted to social media. “And I will urge Congress to ensure that anyone caught trafficking children across our border receives the death penalty immediately.”

The Title 42 Public Health Order was implemented by the Trump administration, allowing border officials to deport migrants without granting them an asylum hearing in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Biden rescinded the policy earlier this year.

Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, has touted his record as president for improving southern border security and lambasted the Biden administration for overseeing a wave of illegal immigration to the United States.

“When I return to the White House, I will immediately end the Biden border nightmare that traffickers use to exploit vulnerable women and children,” Trump said. “We will fully secure the border. I will wage war on the cartels just like I destroyed the ISIS Caliphate, 100% gone, 100% destroyed.”

Trump’s comments came after he hosted a screening of the hit movie “Sound of Freedom” at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, this week. He promoted and encouraged others to see the film, which chronicles the efforts of former Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard to rescue child victims of trafficking. Ballard, his wife, producer Eduardo Verastegui and lead actor Jim Caviezel all attended the screening.

A Haitian migrant holds the hand of a girl as he crosses the Darien Gap jungle, near Acandi, Choco department, Colombia, towards Panama, on September 26, 2021, on his way to try to reach the United States (RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

While the film was a box office hit, some liberal media derided the project by associating it with QAnon, a right-wing community accused of adhering to fringe conspiracy theories. The film has sparked discussions about the prevalence of human trafficking in the United States and other countries and what can be done to combat it.

“Under my leadership, we have done more than any other administration in history to combat human trafficking and end modern slavery,” Trump said, citing executive orders and laws he signed, such as the Frederick Douglass Reauthorization Act for the Prevention and Protection of Victims of Trafficking and the Abolition of Human Trafficking Act. “Together we will end the scourge of human trafficking and uphold the dignity of human life.”

Trump’s latest campaign proposal for human traffickers came about a month after he argued for imposing the death penalty on convicted drug traffickers, during an interview with Fox News.

Aaron Kliegman is a political reporter for Fox News Digital.

