THE WEEK AHEAD: Netanyahu and Abbas meet Erdoan in Turkey, Jews mark sad day of Tisha B’Av amid serious political rift among Israelis

Turkish President Recep Erdoan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: Shutterstock; Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

TISHA BAV

The ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av, Tisha B’Av, is considered the most gloomy day in the Jewish calendar. Observant Jews mark it with prayers and a fast that begins at sundown on Wednesday, July 26 and ends at nightfall the following day.

On this day of remembrance, Jews mourn the memory of the fall of Jerusalem and the destruction of the sacred First and Second Temples. Ancient Jewish tradition attaches other tragic events to this date, such as Moses breaking the tablets at Mount Sinai, Apostomus burning the sacred Torah scrolls and the Bar Kochba revolt against the Romans, among which others.

Talmudic rabbis blamed these tragedies on sinat chinam, which results in baseless hatred among the Jewish people. This year, in particular, the essence of Tisha B’Av seems to perfectly reflect the political and social atmosphere prevailing in Israel. The ongoing battle over a controversial plan to overhaul the judiciary is tearing solidarity between different sectors of Israeli society.

JUDICIAL REFORM

Judicial reform legislation continues to move forward despite strong backlash in Israel. The Netanyahu government, disappointed by the failure of talks with the opposition, decided to adopt a unilateral approach. Even though their initial judicial overhaul plan was narrowed in scope, crucial bills like the disputed bill Reasonable Standard Invoice are allowed to pass the second and third readings in the Knesset this week.

It has once again rekindled enthusiasm among anti-government protesters, who have taken to the streets for the 28th week of protests, with another Disruption day and Night of the Resistance. Other events are planned for the future. As a precaution, visitors will not be allowed to enter the Israeli legislature building for a few days.

NETANYAHU IN CYPRUS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will make a short one-hour flight to Cyprus on Wednesday for an official visit. This trip comes a week after the Prime Minister was hospitalized in a cardiology unit after feeling unwell and fainting due to dehydration. His condition has sparked speculation in Israel.

The Jewish state maintains close relations with Cyprus. Last month, the two countries signed a comprehensive working agreement covering various fields, including culture, education, science, youth and sports. Upcoming talks are expected to focus on the energy sector, as Israel, Cyprus and Greece hope to develop the EastMed gas pipeline.

The pipeline is designed to transport Israel’s reserves off the Levantine Basin to Greece and connect the three countries’ power grids to Europe. The United States withdrew its support for the project in 2022.

ERDOGAN WELCOMES NETANYAHU AND ABBAS

Netanyahu will make another official visit this week to Turkey, where he will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Friday. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will also meet the Turkish President a few days before Netanyahu.

Turkey and Israel have restored full diplomatic relations after years of tumultuous relations. Erdoan, whose country has recently experienced financial difficulties, wants to strengthen cooperation with the Jewish state in the energy sector and other areas. It will be his first meeting with Netanyahu in 15 years. Last year it hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog and former interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

USA VISA SHIPPING PROGRAM

Despite a strain on US-Israeli relations, each week brings new progress toward Israel’s entry into the US Visa Waiver Program. Herzog, who visited Washington last week raised the issue in its conversations with US officials. The two countries finally agreed on the conditions that Israel must fulfill in order for its citizens to benefit from the desired exemption.

On Thursday, Israel launched a pilot program that will ease restrictions on Palestinian Americans wishing to enter Israel. Until now, they had to cross Jordan. In addition, Americans of Palestinian origin who do not reside in the West Bank will be able to travel there as tourists, according to reports. The United States will watch this test pilot for a few weeks before removing another obstacle in the way of visa-free entry for Israelis into the United States.

